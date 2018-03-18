Psalm 124 parallels our rescue from Hillary Clinton

“…the snare has been broken,
and we have escaped”
At this time, many of us are increasingly aware of the true nature of Hillary and the elites and the snare that was about to spring shut around us.
As I read Psalm 124 today I could see how real this was in our experience in America’s 2016 election. A regime that can honestly be described as satanic almost came into power, unleashing horrors on constitutionalists, and especially Christians.
If the Lord had not been on our side—
let Israel say—
if the Lord had not been on our side
when people attacked us,
they would have swallowed us alive
when their anger flared against us;
the flood would have engulfed us,
the torrent would have swept over us,
the raging waters
would have swept us away.
Praise be to the Lord,
who has not let us be torn by their teeth.
We have escaped like a bird
from the fowler’s snare;
the snare has been broken,
and we have escaped.
Our help is in the name of the Lord,
the Maker of heaven and earth.
Let us thank the Lord today for this rescue.
♞
Amen.
LikeLike
Amen! And pray not just today – EVERY DAY!
LikeLike
I eagerly await the day when Mrs. Clinton stops wasting all of God’s precious air and water. That day will come—on either God’s or Nature’s schedule.
In the meantime, we must not focus all of our attention on one person alone: There are entire multiple networks of satanists and pedophiles who rule over us. And as I believe we are in the End Times (and I also believe the Anti-Christ of Revelation is alive, on Earth, RIGHT NOW), we must stay abreast of all that is going on, using the daylight of the internet while we still have it. We must spread the word of what we know.
We must pray, and pray unceasingly. Pray to Our Lady of Fatima. Pray to Our Lady of Quito. Pray to Our Lady of Lourdes.
God will summon Mrs. Clinton, as He shall summon each and every one of us. And I believe that we really dodged a MAJOR bullet with Mrs. Clinton’s election loss. But we are up against a power structure that is out to break our will. The Rothschilds, the British Crown, the Bilderbergers, et al., are not giving up—they’re RAMPING UP. So staying Red-Pilled is Key!
LikeLike