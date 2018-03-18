Psalm 124 parallels our rescue from Hillary Clinton

“…the snare has been broken,

and we have escaped”

At this time, many of us are increasingly aware of the true nature of Hillary and the elites and the snare that was about to spring shut around us.

As I read Psalm 124 today I could see how real this was in our experience in America’s 2016 election. A regime that can honestly be described as satanic almost came into power, unleashing horrors on constitutionalists, and especially Christians.

If the Lord had not been on our side—

let Israel say—

if the Lord had not been on our side

when people attacked us,

they would have swallowed us alive

when their anger flared against us;

the flood would have engulfed us,

the torrent would have swept over us,

the raging waters

would have swept us away.

Praise be to the Lord,

who has not let us be torn by their teeth.

We have escaped like a bird

from the fowler’s snare;

the snare has been broken,

and we have escaped.

Our help is in the name of the Lord,

the Maker of heaven and earth.

Let us thank the Lord today for this rescue.

♞

Advertisements