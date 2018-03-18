Ohio student suspended for not participating in National Walkout Day

Expression of only one opinion allowed.
From Fox News: An Ohio high school student said he tried to stay apolitical during the National Walkout Day over gun violence but was suspended for his choice to remain in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, going to study hall.
Jacob Shoemaker, a senior at Hilliard Davidson High School, said he didn’t want to take sides in the gun-control debate consuming the country. If he went outside for the walkout, he said, he would be supporting gun control. If he stayed in the common area of the school, he said, he would be seen as supporting gun violence and disrespecting the 17 lives lost in the Parkland, Fla. High school shooting the month before.
Jacob had met with the school’s principal on Tuesday, a day before the rally, for about an hour to find out what exactly the walkout was supporting. But he said the principal reportedly told him it was for the “students to express themselves.”
This left Jacob wondering if it was a memorial for the lives lost or a show of support for gun control.
He decided, instead, to stay in class for about 20 minutes doing homework after his teacher and fellow classmates left and locked the door. When they returned, he was slapped with a suspension.
Jacob’s father, Scott Shoemaker, said his son was just trying to stay neutral – and did nothing wrong. “Politics [doesn’t] belong in the school,” he said. “Students shouldn’t be pressured into taking a side.”
The story went viral after Jacob sent a photo of his out-of-school suspension citation to one of his friends, who posted it on social media. The school, as well as the Shoemakers, have received death threats and hate messages.
Scott Shoemaker said his son was just trying to be introspective – and he wasn’t acting out. “He didn’t do anything to deserve this,” he said. “He didn’t ask for this.”
The district says it’s responsible for students’ safety and they can’t be unsupervised.
DCG
It’s way past time we take our schools back.
Silhouette – and until then, homeschool!
Matt Walsh: Pro-life Walk-out
Maryaha . . . .I think that is a stellar idea. As you have indicated “Let’s all see how the schools suddenly change their tune about political demonstrations in school.” I think that this plan should go forward, and if the students are not allowed to “express their opinions” then a legal challenge should go forward. This would certainly show the entire world that the schools are only interested in allowing left leaning students to express themselves, but not allowing anyone with a different slant on things.
The sad part of Jacob’s suspension is that the school, and its principal, will receive no official sanction for depriving this young man of his God given First Amendment right to state a political opinion. Worse yet, are the death threats being sent to both the school and the Shoemaker family. This country is rapidly devolving into a society not governed by the rule of law, but by the rule of the bully. The fourth century Roman historian Ammianus Marcellinus correctly divined that a populous that has lived under a democratic government for a few generations, will forget the sacrifices their ancestors endured to win that liberty, and will cast aside their freedoms to cry out for a dictator to come and set things aright. It appears to me that we no longer cherish those hard won liberties our patriot ancestors shed their blood to give to posterity. And we no longer truly honor those men and women in uniform who have shed their blood since then to preserve what our ancestors won for us. America is at a crossroads, and people of good conscience must wake up and take corrective action before it is too late.
Grif . . . . Bravo! I think you were spot on with your analysis of what is going on in this country. The schools no longer teach the greatness of America, and they instill leftist values in today’s young people. The young people no longer have any reverence for the hard fought instances where our former citizens fought to achieve, and maintain freedom in this land. This is such a tragedy!
Thank you for the kind words Auntie. However, I’m afraid it is far worse than you might imagine. After retiring from a 33-year career as an investigative reporter for a metropolitan daily, I worked as a middle- and high school teacher for nine years. American history is no longer taught as a separate subject; it is relegated to a chapter in the “world history” class. The dearth of knowledge among public school students is appalling. For example, during one class, the subject of World War II came up. I mentioned Hitler to the class. I was met with blank stares. No one knew who Hitler was, not to mention what he had done. Finally one student took a guess: “Doesn’t he have something to do with Iraq?” the student asked. I wish I were making this up, but I’m not.
Thus, leaving him in a dangerous situation should a fire have somehow broken out in the school.
Since when can you be suspended for REMAINING IN SCHOOL?! It used to be that you might be suspended for MISSING CLASSES.
I would say this has all the elements of a big, can’t-lose lawsuit. While kids are in the “custody” (for want of a better word) of a government entity (a state and federally-funded school) that entity is responsible for doing all it can within reason to protect and supervise the student.
In this case, for the sake of an extracurricular political cause it wanted to promote, the school abandoned its responsibility and left a student alone and unsupervised. Before the walkout ever occurred, the school should have made provisions for any students who did not wish to participate, but to remain in school instead, where they actually belonged. At the very least, parents of students who did not wish to participate in the walkout should have been advised in advance that their children should not be brought to school on that day.
I don’t see how any even halfway decent lawyer who sued the school or school district on behalf of Jacob Shoemaker could fail to win.
It’s past time that we get aggressive and bring all these “public servants” (cops included) to heel! It’s time to start making examples of these people to send a strong message that We The People have reached the limit of our tolerance with Communist infiltration in our country. (God knows we need a new Joe McCarthy now!)
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’
While we were sleeping, did the United States turn into North Korea?
