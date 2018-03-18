Australia church forced to remove ‘Jesus’ from its Easter signs

Ben Fordham reports for 2GB 873AM, March 15, 2018, that a Pentecostal church in West Gosford, New South Wales, Australia, was forced to change their Easter signs because they contain the word “Jesus”.

To advertise its Easter service, Elim Church had paid for digital signs to be displayed at a local shopping center, with the message:



Jesus is alive

But Lendlease, the property company that owns the shopping center, demanded that the word “Jesus” be dropped and the phrase “Jesus is alive” be changed to “Risen Christ”.

Elim Church’s pastor, Martin Duffy, said:

“The phrase ‘Jesus is alive’ is the core, the central message of the Christian faith and what Easter really is all about. And it’s a good message…. ‘Jesus is alive’. The phrase became offensive to the people. I think there’s a minority group out there that constantly distort the message of Jesus Christ. It’s just going on and on.”

Pastor Duffy pointed out that Lendlease has no problem with lingerie displays in the shopping center, but finds Jesus offensive.

After the story broke, Lendlease issued this statement:

“It was an error of judgement to ask the church to change its messaging and we apologize unreservedly. Lendlease values diversity and inclusion and we welcome people of all backgrounds at our shopping centers.”

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

Advertisements