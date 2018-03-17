Shocker, not: Libtards who are against gun violence promote violence against NRA members

If you’ve ever visited Dana Loesch’s Twitter timeline, you will see that there is a lot of hate and death wishes from liberals. Ditto for her husband Chris. (Dana is a spokeswoman for the NRA and she and her husband are big defenders of the Second Amendment.)
Libtards who CLAIM they are against violence routinely wish death upon her, her husband, her children and any one who is a conservative and/or a member of the NRA.
On Thursday, a jerk on Twitter – @StephenCerda – tweeted out the following:
“
@DLoesch you and Chris are still at 303 Chestnut Cove Circle in Southlake, TX right? Just want to make sure I am letting everyone know the right address to come share their view with you on the NRA“
I posted this Tweet as Dana made it available, including the house number, on her timeline. She tweeted the following:
“Hey guys, just wanted you to see what I have to put up with from anti-gun advocates. Yeah, I guess if you want to scare my kids, come on over. Shame on you people.”
Stephen claims he’s not promoting any violence against Dana and her family. He just wants people to “talk” to her about the lies she spreads. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
Later that afternoon the jerk’s Twitter account was gone.
With such violence directed at NRA members, it is not surprising that none of us are willing to surrender our guns. Silly libtards…
DCG
That is why Dante reserved a special circle — the 8th — in Hell for hypocrites.
There, hypocrites in heavy, leaden robes — the weight of their deceit — wearily trod around a path FOREVER.
https://prezi.com/8czggymqkzzw/dante-inferno-hypocrites/
LikeLiked by 4 people
They hate guns so much yet they wish us dead….I guess they’d have to hire a shooter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m being patient,waiting for my new NRA hat,decals and patches to arrive-I figure the shipping department is pretty busy with all the NEW NRA MEMBERS they’re processing. Ya know,these anti-gun idiots STILL haven’t figured out that their temper tantrums do nothing but drum up MORE support for the very things they protest. With all their idiocy,I’m even MORE in support of GUNS,NRA,PRESIDENT TRUMP,OUR SECOND AMENDMENT PROTECTED RIGHT AND THE VERY FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT they also wish to hijack whenever it speaks against THEIR agenda. To all the anti-gun idiots out there,THANK YOU for showing us,by way of your childish behavior,that we’re on the RIGHT TRACK . By nature of your brainless sniveling,anything you protest HAS to be the RIGHT thing to support. Your consistent WRONGNESS is a blessing to those of us who actually THINK before we speak. I hope all the anti-gunners are actually equipped with BRAINS in their next incarnation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The stinking commie pukes are itching to start a civil war.
They really suck at basic math.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It doesn’t help that the NRA receives sales boosts due to this kind of behavior from the Left. It makes me question them of double dipping. The MIC are just a super-version of the gun industry and look how good at it they are! They have helped rule the country since Eisenhower.
But yes, the furious anti-gun advocacy these hypocrites tout, it’s the new thing to harp on since the Russian Collusion theory collapsed. This is why I now believe 60% in Q, who warned of this coming. But enough of that.
What now concerns me are the elections. Americans have a long history of switching. If this turns into a case of 2009 elections, after the initial victory Obama obtained…
LikeLike
exactly what all freedom loving N.R.A. members knew to be prepared for. Ever more every day, proving we are right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting behavior, but not unexpected from the snowflakes that now occupy the left.
What’s astonishing to me is the hyperbole from all those who would never give up their armed body guards. They just want US disarmed. Same hypocrisy as the jet-setters who want to reduce OUR carbon footprint for their phony climate disaster while they tool around in their gas guzzlers and private jets, while keeping their air conditioners on full blast. Right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got into it yesterday with a Lefty on Climate Change, he totally lost his temper (or it was an act), and made me out in front of other people to hate the Planet we all live on. This guy is 60yrs old, recently moved to Ct. from Seattle, his Wife’s hair is shorter than mine, and he wears a black turtle neck and black pants everyday, even on a hot Summer day, true story.
LikeLike
When they have no real defense, they hurl insults. Same old song. But we can’t really expect them to be rational, now can we? 🙂
LikeLike
I’ll bet none of them got banned from Twitter for hate or violating community guidelines!!! I remember what they did to Dana at the CNN Town hall, “BURN HER..BURN HER..BURN HER”. I can’t see a happy ending to any of this crap.
LikeLike
No community guidelines unless you’re a Christian, a conservative, a patriot
LikeLike
Unfortunately, very true Linda. All Christian, Conservative Patriots need to get to the Polling Stations like never before in history on this next cycle.
LikeLike
100% of the hatred in this country comes from THE LEFT.
I particularly liked Dana Loesch’s speech. In it, she said, “We will not be gaslighted….” THAT’S RIGHT: And I, former NRA member (I am too busy making a living) resent that the NRA (or any pro-life organization, for that matter) being made the scapegoat for things it did not do.
Well, life is full of demons. “Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” Just gotta get through it.
LikeLike
We will Steve, in the end, good always prevails over evil.
LikeLike