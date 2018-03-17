Shocker, not: Libtards who are against gun violence promote violence against NRA members

If you’ve ever visited Dana Loesch’s Twitter timeline, you will see that there is a lot of hate and death wishes from liberals. Ditto for her husband Chris. (Dana is a spokeswoman for the NRA and she and her husband are big defenders of the Second Amendment.)

Libtards who CLAIM they are against violence routinely wish death upon her, her husband, her children and any one who is a conservative and/or a member of the NRA.

On Thursday, a jerk on Twitter – @StephenCerda – tweeted out the following:

“ @ DLoesch you and Chris are still at 303 Chestnut Cove Circle in Southlake, TX right? Just want to make sure I am letting everyone know the right address to come share their view with you on the NRA“

I posted this Tweet as Dana made it available, including the house number, on her timeline. She tweeted the following:

“Hey guys, just wanted you to see what I have to put up with from anti-gun advocates. Yeah, I guess if you want to scare my kids, come on over. Shame on you people.”

Stephen claims he’s not promoting any violence against Dana and her family. He just wants people to “talk” to her about the lies she spreads. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

Later that afternoon the jerk’s Twitter account was gone.

With such violence directed at NRA members, it is not surprising that none of us are willing to surrender our guns. Silly libtards…

DCG

Advertisements