Sean Penn’s debut novel calls for the assassination of president identical to Trump

From Daily Mail: Actor Sean Penn’s debut novel’s main character calls for the assassination of the president and dares the commander in chief to ‘Tweet me, b****’, DailyMail.com can reveal.
The two-time Oscar winner’s 176-page fiction, titled Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, is about a ‘modern American man, entrepreneur, and part-time assassin’.
The main character, septic tank cleaner Bob Honey, tells tales of working with military contractors in Iraq, being employed by the government to kill the nation’s resource-draining elderly, and meeting an El Chapo-esque drug lord who had just escaped prison.
Penn first released the gonzo journalism-style novel as an audiobook in 2016 under the pseudonym ‘Pappy Pariah’.
During appearance at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art at the time, Penn said he had close bond with Pariah, but also called him a sociopath. Penn didn’t publicly acknowledge that he wrote the book until months later when he said he wanted to expand on the story and publish it in paper form.
He said in a news release: ‘It was soon after I finished narrating the short audio of ‘Bob Honey’ that I began to feel I had only scratched the surface of this story I wanted to tell. Expanding that original idea into a fully-realized novel has been an exciting challenge.’
The book’s main character, Bob Honey, is painted as a 55-year-old Southern Californian who gets angry at the news, despite not fully understanding it.
Baby Boomer Honey tells readers of his neighbor’s death by an out-of-control helicopter, his imaginary young girlfriend and a ‘yellow lives matter’ march – referring to Aryan blonds – at the Republican National Convention.
Throughout the novel, Honey is followed around by an investigative reporter, who he seems skeptical of. The reporter tells Honey he wanted to do a story after neighbors raised concerns about his odd behavior and strange work hours.
Toward the end of the novel, Honey admits himself into a hospital and writes a letter to the president of the United States, who is eerily similar to Donald Trump but goes by the name, Mr. Landlord.
He writes: ‘Many wonderful American people in pain and rage elected you. Many Russians did too. Your position is an asterisk accepted as literally as your alternative facts.
‘Though the office will remain real, you never were nor will be. A million women so dwarfed your penis-edency on the streets of Washington and around the world on the day of your piddly inauguration – unprecedented (spelling ok?).’
The character says that those against Mr. Landlord ‘own the most powerful weapons on earth’ which include ‘dreams, the science of physics, seismology, geology, topography, and typhoons’.
Honey continues: ‘Your gasconade and cache of catchphrases, so limiting and reflexive, escalate the emasculation of you by a world whose patience is in nuclear peril. These sciences and sensibilities are our guns your narcissism neglects.
‘Weapons your NRA masters are incapable of proffering for profit, and outside your dutiful military’s might, mandate or mission. So to your attempt to posthumously assassinate our Founding Fathers, and bait and switch your core, I say I will eat where the fish are glowing.
‘You are not simply a president of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin. I am God’s squared-away man. I am Bob Honey. That’s who I am. Sir, I challenge you to a duel. Tweet me, b****. I dare you.’
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
Sean Penn can write?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let us not forget that Sean Penn is a wife-beater.
Many of us have forgotten that Penn used to be married to Madonna. In 1988, after Penn flew into a rage over Madonna’s extra-marital affair with Warren Beatty, she called the marriage off. Penn climbed into Madonna’s house, grabbed her, tied her to a chair, and assaulted her for hours. He then went out for more booze, came back, and kept up the beating. While Penn was arrested, the charges were dropped because Madonna didn’t want to generate a media circus, which may have been the one and only time in her life that Madonna actually wanted the press to go away.
http://www.cracked.com/article_20560_5-beloved-celebrities-everyone-forgets-did-terrible-things.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evidently only hate filled vitriol as a product of a leftard dumed down brain – spoiled brat also like most leftards because they've been brainwashed by the Alinsky-ite professors like Bill Ayers and their associates like Bernardine Dohrnn to believe that they are righteous and have a just cause that trumps (pun intended) any of their fellow citizen's who don't see things their way whom they consider relics of a bygone time, who never "saw the lite" of neo-Marxism. They fail to understand the insights of those like Arthur Koestler's in "Darkness at Noon" when he became disillusioned by communism that he'd been so enamoured of, or George Orwell's 1984 and Animal Farm which he wrote after his likewise disillusionment with communism They are blind to the "paradises" of North Korea and Venezuela (to the "lives" of the common people there) or are so stupid as to think the elite controllers using them as pawns won't begin their agenda once the NWO is here (predicted in Revelation it will come), whereupon they will implement the Georgia Guidestones agenda of depop etc – and people like Penn will be elliminated also..
LikeLiked by 4 people
A washed out broken down actor knows more about what this country needs than the Man who is fixing our system. Seems stupidity runs rampant in the minds of holly-weird and theY put it on parade for everyone to see it. One day it will come back to bite him in the proverbial back side and I hope it takes as big a bite as it can, he will be doing commercials soon to get work.☻
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look out, The devil's everywhere, we need to defeat it, Shawn Penn is the advocate and like the rest will be defeated, fear not God listens and answers. Penn is a communist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just another Hollyweird Piece of Shit blowing off his IGNORANCE! Hollyweird IDIOTS need to be seen and NOT HEARD! Not a one of them have the TRUE meaning of LIFE! Nor will they ever, sitting in their Ivory Towers and STUPID PEOPLE praising them like they are GODS, we made these IDIOTS and only WE can shut them down. Semper Fi.
LikeLiked by 3 people
His book sounds like it was written by a third grader with a crayon in one hand and a dictionary in the other. Another crack-head trying to tell us what is right and wrong. I predict it will sell five copies.
LikeLiked by 3 people