Matt Damon is NOT moving to Australia

Yesterday, our DCG reported that actor Matt Damon, 47, said he’s moving to Australia because he finds living in America utterly intolerable (because of President Trump) and too dangerous (due to no gun control).

In July 2016, Matt Damon had lamented he wishes America “could be sensible” like Australia on gun control. But, like so many pro-gun control politicians and actors, Damon surrounds himself with armed body guards.

The rumor of Damon moving to down under first began on March 3 when Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph claimed Damon had purchased property in Bryan Bay, New South Wales, next door to a home owned by Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

On March 15, a source told Page Six Damon has been telling friends and colleagues he’s moving the family to Australia because he disagrees with Trump’s policies. “Matt’s saying the move with [sic] not impact his work – as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting,” claimed the source. “He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”

FOTM readers took pleasure at the thought of being rid of Damon; some even gave him credit for not being like the many Hollywood hypocrites who had threatened to leave the U.S. if Trump was elected, but are still here.

Alas, I must burst everyone’s bubble today.

Mark Shanahan reports for the Boston Globe, March 15, 2018 (h/t Fox News), that in an email statement to the paper, Matt Damon’s representative Jennifer Allen unequivocally denies the actor is moving to Australia:

“Matt has visited Australia several times recently, but he has not bought a house there nor is he moving there.”

Did you know that there is a special place for hypocrites in Dante’s Inferno?

It’s the 8th circle of Hell, where hypocrites in heavy, leaden robes — the weight of their deceit — walk around a path FOREVER.

