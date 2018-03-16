More on the Mueller Mystery

Alex Jones Channel: Evidence Emerges That Mueller Is Really Working With Trump To Sting Hillary And The Deep State
A couple of months ago I posted an interesting video by April LaJune that set some similar theories forth.
I don’t know how accurate this is, but once again it begins to ring true.
♞
Advertisements
Back in November 2017, a piece in Washington Post said the same thing:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/mueller-might-be-the-one-whos-draining-the-swamp/2017/11/24/e1f11ae0-c40b-11e7-84bc-5e285c7f4512_story.html?utm_term=.ccc31c97ed41
I pray to God it is true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After going to the link I am prayer as well. God does love us.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Will believe it when and if it happens.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto!
LikeLike
At first, I wanted to put them all in Stocks in the public square so we could throw tomatoes and urinate on them. Now my new vision would be to have them interned in a public zoo setting for all true Patriots to visit and show their disgust and disdain. “Please do not feed the Communists”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want then executed as soon and as humanely as possible. Let us be honest, these people are a liability to the country with what they know.
Qanon posted last night some interesting stuff. If he is genuine, he claims the public will know soon.
As for Mueller… lots of us have been suspecting this for a while. Especially with the sealed indictments and the long meeting that Mueller supposedly had with Trump at the start.
Of course, I will believe NOTHING I am told until proven. That goes for scripture doubly. If it’s not the the Bible or isn’t supported, time to start getting innocently shrewd! We approach the end. May the Lord Jesus be with us for what may fall without warning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
type-o error (again, growls in frustration* meant to say “if it is not IN the Bible, not the the.” 😛
LikeLike