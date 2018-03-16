Matt Damon reportedly moving to Australia to get away from President Trump

Hey Matt, can you take some of your buddies with you?
From Yahoo: Matt Damon and his family are reportedly moving to Australia to get away from Donald Trump.
Page Six reported on Thursday that the actor has purchased a property in Byron Bay, New South Wales and has spread word of his imminent move to his close friends.
“Matt’s been telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia,” a source told the outlet, adding that the move is because of his fundamental disagreement with President Trump’s policies.
“Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting,” the source explained. “He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”
It’s unclear whether Damon and his family will live in Australia full-time or how long they plan on staying. The Oscar-winning screenwriter has four children with wife Luciana Barroso: Isabella, 11, Gia, 9, and Stella, 7, as well as daughter Alexia Barroso, 18, whose biological father is Luciana’s ex-husband.
According to Sydney’s Sunday Telgraph, Damon’s newly-purchased land in Australia is directly next door to fellow “Thor: Ragnarok” actor Chris Hemsworth.
As Page Six notes, Damon has no announced projects in the works, other than producing an adaptation of “Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution,” which still star pal Ben Affleck, and his cameo in the upcoming all-female “Ocean’s 11” spinoff film, “Ocean’s 8.”
Damon and Affleck made headlines earlier in the week when it was announced that they would support inclusion riders in all future deals.
Damon has not yet responded to reports that he’s moving to Australia.
DCG
Hasta la bye bye
Uppity up kangaroo, bon voyage, be careful with the boomerang it doesn’t hit you on the ass
So funny he wants a safer place for his kids. He didn’t get the memo they have a major problem with gun crime where it’s supposed to be gun free all over but it’s like rover — the fleas come out at night that still have their guns and do damage in a free area that no one can shoot back. So if we’re lucky he will take half of holly-weird with him and that will be half the garbage gone.
Getting away or hiding?
Raise his children in peace, huh?
Luciana?
Clearly, Matt Damon is hell-bent against more Americans having jobs, lower taxes, the rebuilding of America’s crumbling infrastructure, and lower trade deficits. I suggest he go all the way by renouncing his U.S. citizenship and become a bona fide Australian.
There are lots of deadly snakes and other critters in Australia, so Matt will fit right in!😎
Hollywood perception is some people’s reality.
If he is in fact moving there because President Trump is in office, let’s hope all of Hollywood moves there! They can become mini-gods and mini-goddesses in Australia and promote the Australian Prime Minister’s decision to vaccinate all children and all people! That is a REALLY safe place to be! (sarcasm injected)
Safe place for his kids? I was not aware that Matt lived in a ghetto. It must be so dangerous in the Pacific Palisades. So much riff raff in those $10,000,000 homes. Maybe he should just move to a better neighborhood. What a hypocrite. What a fraud.
Excellent point, mgorman!
This is Damon’s 9,000-square-foot, 7-bedroom (2 of them for his staff), 9-bathroom home in crime-ridden (sarc) Pacific Palisades.
http://variety.com/2015/dirt/news/matt-damon-selling-los-angeles-house-pacific-palisades-1201616125/
He ain’t in no danger with bodyguards, either. Friggin HYPOCRITE.
He still has to pay federal taxes so good for him.
dang,WSD n Nasdaq will go down by 1,000 points now n that means a new great recession…dang! who cares about him&co.? i dont
Now we just need to convince the idiot that he’s using the same Internet as President Trump and hopefully, he’ll move off of it too.
My heart bleeds for him. Being forced to live in squalor, with all that money, in such a beautiful place. Hiring nannies to take care of the children, while he and his trophy can jet off to where ever it suits them for a week or two. Maybe Monaco, I hear the weather there is nice this time of year. Yeah, right. As if we are supposed to feel bad for them, when just driving to the grocery store for many of us is an adventure in danger, the likes of which is like something out of a Bourne movie. But of course, him and his aloof friends simply will not and don’t wish to understand the plight of the average American. Because the only time that they pretend to care about any of the deplorable people in the flyover states is when they are trying to convince them to pull that lever for the Democraps. sic. They have no problem with using more firepower in their movies than most forward firebases had in Vietnam, and yet, when the American citizen wants to own a handgun, a shotgun, and a semi automatic, centerfire rifle that look like a military full auto weapon, they act like you want to feed a puppy to an aligator snapping turtle.
Don’t ask me for tears, Matthew, lad. I weep for this nation, sometimes every day. I weep for the nation that I am leaving for my children and grandchildren, while I sat by and let the likes of people like you continually flush and flush, until you swept away nearly all that was good and righteous. It is my fervent hope and prayer that God will raise up strong leaders to turn the people’s head away from sin and back to Him. He promised that if we did that, He would forgive and heal, something that we sorely need. At the same time, I pray for you and your ilk, that God will work within your hearts, and bring about a change. We all need Jesus Christ, and in the same measure. I hope you find Him.
