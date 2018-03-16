Matt Damon reportedly moving to Australia to get away from President Trump

Hey Matt, can you take some of your buddies with you?

From Yahoo: Matt Damon and his family are reportedly moving to Australia to get away from Donald Trump.

Page Six reported on Thursday that the actor has purchased a property in Byron Bay, New South Wales and has spread word of his imminent move to his close friends.

“Matt’s been telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia,” a source told the outlet, adding that the move is because of his fundamental disagreement with President Trump’s policies.

“Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting,” the source explained. “He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”

It’s unclear whether Damon and his family will live in Australia full-time or how long they plan on staying. The Oscar-winning screenwriter has four children with wife Luciana Barroso: Isabella, 11, Gia, 9, and Stella, 7, as well as daughter Alexia Barroso, 18, whose biological father is Luciana’s ex-husband.

According to Sydney’s Sunday Telgraph, Damon’s newly-purchased land in Australia is directly next door to fellow “Thor: Ragnarok” actor Chris Hemsworth.

As Page Six notes, Damon has no announced projects in the works, other than producing an adaptation of “Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution,” which still star pal Ben Affleck, and his cameo in the upcoming all-female “Ocean’s 11” spinoff film, “Ocean’s 8.”

Damon and Affleck made headlines earlier in the week when it was announced that they would support inclusion riders in all future deals.

Damon has not yet responded to reports that he’s moving to Australia.

