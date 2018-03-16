Leader of Portland Resistance pleads guilty to sex abuse; now a registered sex offender

From KATU: A former leader of a local protest group pleaded guilty to two sex abuse charges in Multnomah County Tuesday.

Micah Rhodes was arrested in January 2017 on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with public transportation and a parole violation during a protest in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

While he was in custody, police learned he had sexual contact with a boy in Multnomah County and a girl in Washington County.

Rhodes is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old boy in 2015 after they met on GRINDR, a gay dating app.

According to court documents, Rhodes was arrested on first-degree sex abuse and first-degree sodomy when he met the boy. He was indicted on five counts of sex abuse in the Multnomah County case.

Oregon State Police said Rhodes is a registered sex offender.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He will be sentenced in June.

According to Oregon Live:

Rhodes, now 24, was a leader of the protest group Portland’s Resistance, which rose to prominence after Donald Trump won the presidential election in November 2016 and the group helped organize day after day of marches and rallies.

But Rhodes had long been a part of Portland’s activist scene before that and a familiar face at Portland City Council meetings. Among his notable achievements was helping stage a camp-out in front of then-Mayor Charlie Hales’ home in 2016.

h/t Moonbattery

DCG

Advertisements