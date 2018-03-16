Hillary Clinton injured in India

The AP reports (via New York Post) that Suresh Goyal, the CEO of Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur, India, said that on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Hillary Clinton was briefly treated there “for about 15-20 minutes,” after suffering a minor injury at her hotel.
Goyal declined to say what 70-year-old Hillary was treated for. But an employee of Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Hillary had sprained her wrist.
Hillary is in India to promote her book, What Happened.
During a discussion at the India Today Conclave, Hillary once again whined about losing the 2016 presidential election. According to Hillary, white women voted for Trump because their misogynist husbands told them to. (See TrailDust’s post, “She still doesn’t get it“.)
Imagine if Donald Trump had said that.
Not only is Hillary Clinton a racist, she’s also a woman-hating sexist.
On Monday, March 12, wearing pants and a pair of flat sandals (there goes our hope that her orthopedic boot was to conceal an ankle monitor), Hillary slipped while walking down the steps of Jahaj Maha palace in Mandu, despite holding onto the arm of a beefy man.
An Indian man rushed to join the first man to hold her up, but Hillary slipped again.
In the event YouTube takes down the video, I had a GIF made. Enjoy!
only 15-20 mins? whoa! and i thought she’ll stay at least 15-20 years
WHY WHY WHY do they keep catching her??
Even with two people holding her she manages to fall. Yikes!
Granny gonna need a walker soon…
DCG . . . . Explain to me why does she continue to flaunt herself all over this country and foreign countries . . . when she can hardly stay upright?
Can you just imagine if we had this “Slippin’ Suzie” as our POTUS? I am grateful each and every day that enough of my fellow citizens had the common sense to turn her down!
Since it has been a year since she lost the election, why is she still writing books about her loss? Has she only written one book about her failure to achieve the office of POTUS, or has she come out with yet another book? I cannot keep track of her failings.
The Satan’s WITCH Can’t walk with shoes on, she never wore shoes while in Arkansas. Semper Fi.
Maybe it’s kuru, from spirit cooking and all that young babies’ blood.
We can only hope!
I’ve always thought the same Dr., like Mad Cow Disease.
branded969 . . . Oh! That was a good one! Congratulations.
Glad she LOST THE ELECTION! We’ve already had a President who couldn’t walk,but at least HE could make himself STAND without falling over.
Just look at her miserable life, she keeps falling, constantly in a hateful, miserable mood…Karma for sure. She is sooo owned by powerful people/entities that gave that demon huge amounts of money to achieve multiple agendas…and she failed. I’ll bet there’s a lot of people she can’t look in the eyes. Just think about how her mind races when she tries to fall asleep every single night, naps too, I’ll guarantee she’s loaded with pharmaceuticals which just that alone will bite her right in the old keester. She’s inevitably got nothing but bad luck ahead of her, well deserved for sure. Just the fact that she won’t disappear tells me she’s owned, she can’t accept any ridicule or criticism so I’d bet she’d rather just disappear, but she can’t, she’s in ‘The Party’.
Bob . . . . Truer words . . . “look at her miserable life, she keeps falling, constantly in a hateful, miserable mood …” Who in their right mind would ever wish to trade lives with her? To continuously push herself to be seen at public speaking engagements . . . yet, unable to stay upright, without the help of two men, one on each arm. The question remains . . . does she have ANYTHING to say that is worth hearing? I rather think not! She has no relevancy in today’s world . . . life has passed her by, and she is the only one who does not acknowledge it.
Why would India care about her book? Is she that desperate to sell some books?
