Hillary Clinton injured in India

The AP reports (via New York Post) that Suresh Goyal, the CEO of Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur, India, said that on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, Hillary Clinton was briefly treated there “for about 15-20 minutes,” after suffering a minor injury at her hotel.

Goyal declined to say what 70-year-old Hillary was treated for. But an employee of Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said Hillary had sprained her wrist.

Hillary is in India to promote her book, What Happened.

During a discussion at the India Today Conclave, Hillary once again whined about losing the 2016 presidential election. According to Hillary, white women voted for Trump because their misogynist husbands told them to. (See TrailDust’s post, “She still doesn’t get it“.)

Imagine if Donald Trump had said that.

Not only is Hillary Clinton a racist, she’s also a woman-hating sexist.

On Monday, March 12, wearing pants and a pair of flat sandals (there goes our hope that her orthopedic boot was to conceal an ankle monitor), Hillary slipped while walking down the steps of Jahaj Maha palace in Mandu, despite holding onto the arm of a beefy man.

An Indian man rushed to join the first man to hold her up, but Hillary slipped again.

In the event YouTube takes down the video, I had a GIF made. Enjoy!

~Eowyn

Advertisements