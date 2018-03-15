When atheist Stephen Hawking died . . .

Yesterday, March 14, 2018, theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking died at age 76.
Hawking was a longstanding Labour Party supporter. He recorded a tribute for the 2000 Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore, supported stem cell research, universal health care, action to prevent climate change, and opposed Brexit.
Hawking is famous not just as a scientist and pop culture figure, but also for his atheism.
In his co-authored book, The Grand Design, Hawking wrote (see my Sept. 5, 2010 post, “No Need For God“):
“Because there is a law such as gravity, the Universe can and will create itself from nothing. Spontaneous creation is the reason there is something rather than nothing, why the Universe exists, why we exist. It is not necessary to invoke God to light the blue touch paper and set the Universe going.”
I wonder how Hawking could account for the law of gravity existing BEFORE the physical Universe.
I also wonder if Hawking, wherever his soul is, still thinks there is no God?
Hawking was diagnosed with the incurable motor neurone disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 1963 when he was 21 years old. The average survival of ALS from onset to death is two to four years. About 10% survive longer than 10 years.
Hawking is the only known person with ALS to not only live to a ripe old age of 76, but got younger-looking the older he got. It must be a miracle! /sarc
See “Conspiracy Theory: Stephen Hawking died and was replaced a long time ago“.
~Eowyn
ROFL on the picture, sorry I’m terrible but that IS funny. Not that ALS is funny, but I’ve heard that diseases of the physical body emanate from disturbances of the soul and mind. For example, if you suppress anger and rage and internalize it you can become physically ill (high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and so on). Maybe God was trying to tell him something with his ALS, maybe he was letting him live a long time in hopes that Hawking would ‘wise up’ and realize that the vast beauty, macrocosm/microcosm and intricate details and patterns of all God’s creations are not some sort of cosmic ‘accident’. Only a truly warped mind or soul would believe that creation is just some hodgepodge that happened to just occur by accident.
