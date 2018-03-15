When atheist Stephen Hawking died . . .

Yesterday, March 14, 2018, theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking died at age 76.

Hawking was a longstanding Labour Party supporter. He recorded a tribute for the 2000 Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore, supported stem cell research, universal health care, action to prevent climate change, and opposed Brexit.

Hawking is famous not just as a scientist and pop culture figure, but also for his atheism.

In his co-authored book, The Grand Design, Hawking wrote (see my Sept. 5, 2010 post, “No Need For God“):

“Because there is a law such as gravity, the Universe can and will create itself from nothing. Spontaneous creation is the reason there is something rather than nothing, why the Universe exists, why we exist. It is not necessary to invoke God to light the blue touch paper and set the Universe going.”

I wonder how Hawking could account for the law of gravity existing BEFORE the physical Universe.

I also wonder if Hawking, wherever his soul is, still thinks there is no God?

Hawking was diagnosed with the incurable motor neurone disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 1963 when he was 21 years old. The average survival of ALS from onset to death is two to four years. About 10% survive longer than 10 years.

Hawking is the only known person with ALS to not only live to a ripe old age of 76, but got younger-looking the older he got. It must be a miracle! /sarc

See “Conspiracy Theory: Stephen Hawking died and was replaced a long time ago“.

~Eowyn

