Rapper Lil Wayne threatens concertgoers with guns after fan throws water bottle on stage

Hey fool, put down the Purple Drank…

From NY Daily News: Lil Wayne changed his tune on stage after a fan threw a water bottle in his direction.

The rapper was performing at the Jumanji Festival in Sydney, Australia, over the weekend where he made a veiled threat about how is crew has pistols, video obtained from Cerne Studios by TMZ shows.

Weezy, 35, stopped the music to address the major audience by saying: “Where I’m from… we don’t throw s–t on stage because all my n—-s got pistols and they don’t know who to shoot at.”

He then declared that if the audience threw anything else he would exit the stage and be the “bigger person.”

“Because I don’t want to kill everybody,” he continued.

It is unclear how serious Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, was about his crew carrying guns.

Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.(This is true yet the media won’t report on how gun crime is on the rise in Australia. See my blog post from last October entitled, “How Melbourne Became a Gun City.”)

Lil Wayne has been laying low in recent months after he suffered a pair of seizures in September 2017. The rapper has suffered from multiple seizures over the years and revealed he suffers from epilepsy.

In 2016, after he suffered a pair of seizures, the spotlight shifted its focus to the artist’s well-chronicled history of using the drug cocktail, Lean (AKA “Purple Drank”). Lean is predominantly made of promethazine, codeine cough syrup and a juice.

