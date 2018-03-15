Huge HIV/STD outbreak in Pittsburgh suburb; health officials say under-24s are more promiscuous than ever

From Daily Mail: Pennsylvania officials have reported an alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections in a county outside of Pittsburgh as local health experts say young people are more promiscuous than ever.

Beaver County saw a 300 percent increase in HIV and 34 percent increase in gonorrhea among 15- to 24-year-olds in 2017 compared to 2016, and the trend has continued into 2018, according to the alert released early this month.

Rates of STIs in the US have increased significantly in the last three years on record, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 50 percent of cases are diagnosed in people aged 15 to 24.

Data suggests rates of sexual activity among teens and young adults have been consistent across the past few decades and use of contraception is increasing, so experts say budget cuts for STD prevention programs may be to blame. (Say what?) The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an alert at the beginning of the month that there has been an increase in HIV and gonorrhea cases in Beaver County, located about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. There was a nearly 300 percent increase in HIV among 15- to 24-year-olds in 2017 compared to 2016.

Gonorrhea cases saw a 34 percent increase among the same age group, which is nearly double the national increase during that time period.

Health officials say there’s been a similar trend in Allegheny County, the second-largest county in the state where Pittsburgh is located. ‘Our incidence rates for syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV have and continue to exceed the state’s incidence rates,’ Dr Karen Hacker, Allegheny County health department director, told KDKA.

Earlier this month, health officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, revealed that at least 125 people had been diagnosed with HIV, syphilis or both. The ‘cluster’ is being treated as a city-wide health issue particularly among people between the aged of 15 and 24.

Dr. Frank DiCenzo, an OB-GYN in Pittsburgh, claims that the increase is a result of teens being more promiscuous in recent years. ‘I’ve seen high school students who tell me they’ve had multiple sexual partners,’ DiCenco told KDKA.

‘Ladies as young as as 14. And they have what they call sex partners. Someone that is a friend that they have sex with.’

