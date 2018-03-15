Huge HIV/STD outbreak in Pittsburgh suburb; health officials say under-24s are more promiscuous than ever

From Daily Mail: Pennsylvania officials have reported an alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections in a county outside of Pittsburgh as local health experts say young people are more promiscuous than ever.
Beaver County saw a 300 percent increase in HIV and 34 percent increase in gonorrhea among 15- to 24-year-olds in 2017 compared to 2016, and the trend has continued into 2018, according to the alert released early this month.
Rates of STIs in the US have increased significantly in the last three years on record, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 50 percent of cases are diagnosed in people aged 15 to 24.
Data suggests rates of sexual activity among teens and young adults have been consistent across the past few decades and use of contraception is increasing, so experts say budget cuts for STD prevention programs may be to blame. (Say what?) The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an alert at the beginning of the month that there has been an increase in HIV and gonorrhea cases in Beaver County, located about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. There was a nearly 300 percent increase in HIV among 15- to 24-year-olds in 2017 compared to 2016.
Gonorrhea cases saw a 34 percent increase among the same age group, which is nearly double the national increase during that time period.
Health officials say there’s been a similar trend in Allegheny County, the second-largest county in the state where Pittsburgh is located. ‘Our incidence rates for syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV have and continue to exceed the state’s incidence rates,’ Dr Karen Hacker, Allegheny County health department director, told KDKA.
Earlier this month, health officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, revealed that at least 125 people had been diagnosed with HIV, syphilis or both. The ‘cluster’ is being treated as a city-wide health issue particularly among people between the aged of 15 and 24.
Dr. Frank DiCenzo, an OB-GYN in Pittsburgh, claims that the increase is a result of teens being more promiscuous in recent years. ‘I’ve seen high school students who tell me they’ve had multiple sexual partners,’ DiCenco told KDKA.
‘Ladies as young as as 14. And they have what they call sex partners. Someone that is a friend that they have sex with.’
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
Regular commenters on this blog have observed that when we — the older generations — die out, America will be finished. I share their pessimistic assessment, given everything we know about the millennials.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I agree and we can only blame ourselves for creating them
LikeLiked by 1 person
“we can only blame ourselves for creating them”
Can you can give us more details as to YOUR role in “creating them”?
LikeLike
I see it like this, i could be off but, the “greatest generation” gave us the boomers. For the most part this generation is 2 groups. Workers and libtards. They gave us gen X (my generation). The libtards educated or better yet indoctrinated Y. Took away red pens in school, everyone is a winner, etc. It seems most ppl just allowed it to happen. Now look at what is up next. It seems societies always set themselves up for failure. I dont know, maybe I am being a pessimist this morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a side, my children (both girls) are under 3 yrs old. In no way shape or form am I allowing them to grow up as buttercups, drama queens or divas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kjf:
From what you described, I don’t see how YOU personally and actively “created” the present generation of low-information brainwashed snowflakes. I spent my professional life teaching college students about foreign countries and U.S. foreign policy, although my teaching did include the political thought of the Founding Fathers and how to think critically (epistemology).
So I reject your assignment of collective guilt (“we can only blame ourselves for creating them”) — which is so general and unspecific that it’s meaningless and useless. A more profitable route is to identify precisely who the culprits are. Only then can we begin to remedy the ills, assuming that it’s not too late.
LikeLike
I agree, just being a pessimist today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
St. Louis, Pittsburgh, & Philly = Sodom, Gomorrah, & Rome.
LikeLike
Yes, any generation into the Tide Pod and/or No Lackin’ Challenges can’t be constructive if they had Soap on a Rope…
LikeLike
Dr. E., I would agree. The pace at which we are floating down the river to our destruction is only getting faster and faster and faster. May the Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earlier this month, health officials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, revealed that at least 125 people had been diagnosed with HIV, syphilis or both. The ‘cluster’ is being treated as a city-wide health issue particularly among people between the aged of 15 and 24.
Crazy Days and Nights rumored this was because of a forgein born nba player the ither day. I am surprised it has come up more yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kids growing up with one parent and working long hours. Then kids have mom and dad with so many partners leaving kids to their own demise. Schools teaching all kinds of sex education…….now what do you get? An old song comes to mind, ” Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places”. SAD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Telling kids “sex-positive” love-is-love progressive BS all day long from Kindergarten leads to this. There’s a reason our forebears were “uptight” about such things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder about the demographics of these outbreaks….
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is my county. All these STDs but no teen pregnancy in my son’s public high school. Hmmmmmn. I wonder what the abortion rate is? A couple points of note: The percent increases are listed but not the original number of instances. Theoretically, there could have been 1 case of HIV, now there are 3. I don’t think this is the case but I think the actual case numbers would be more telling. Curious as to whether this will be used by schools to push for more sex ed. Also, this topic appeared on a page popular with people in my county on facebook, Some people seriously blamed the transient workers who are here to build a giant plant and who are outside of this age range. . Whatever the case, I’m sure this trend is not unique to Beaver county, sadly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Antifa have a camp in that area? They are some of the filthiest groups of people that age around. Their behavior is worse than animals, and they would find great satisfaction in spreading diseases around. They are the poster children for the total breakdown of society. 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look to hollywerid they put it up to be this way is ok everyone else is doing it so why not us. You have Morals or you don’t and most people learn them from their parents. Now what does that say about what they are doing and why. Satan is dancing in the streets and a lot are dancing with him and most do not have a clue.
LikeLike
“Experts blame budget cuts”…One of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever read. Now they’ll find a way to blame our President.
LikeLike
Tinder blows my mind- I can’t believe there are girls/women who use it! There are always going to be gross guys who will have sex with anyone, but it used to be that women had standards and didn’t behave the same way.
I wonder if men even need to procure prostitutes anymore, as willing skanks are for free just a swipe away. So gross!!
Plus aren’t the women scared the strangers they willingly go alone with will turn out to be psycho killers or something? I know single women who use that app and I just don’t get it.
LikeLike
BTW. I’m not a priest, reverend or pastor. Just an ordinary guy who saw the errors of my way and came into the truth. No one special.
LikeLike