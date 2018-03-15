British Airways Flight 5390: Captain blown out of window but survived

On June 10, 1990, as British Airways Flight 5390 was en route to Málaga Airport in Spain from Birmingham Airport in England, a windscreen in the flight deck blew out.

The captain, Tim Lancaster, 42, was sucked halfway out of the aircraft, his torso firmly pressed against the window frame for over twenty minutes until co-pilot Alastair Atchison, 39, performed an emergency landing in Southampton Airport.

Below is a heart-stopping recreation of the incident.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Lancaster survived the 345 mph wind and −17 °C (1 °F) temperature. He was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he was found to be suffering from frostbite, bruising and shock, and fractures to his right arm, left thumb and right wrist. Flight attendant Nigel Ogden suffered a dislocated shoulder, frostbitten face and some frostbite damage to his left eye. Everyone else left the aircraft unhurt.

Less than five months after the accident Lancaster was working again. He later retired from British Airways when he reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 55. In 2005 Lancaster was reported as flying for easyJet.

Read more about the incident here.

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

Advertisements