Mexican flags at anti-Trump protest in San Diego

Yesterday, March 13, 2018, President Trump was in California to examine the eight prototypes for a border wall with Mexico.

Fox5 San Diego reports that anti-Trumpers scheduled two rallies a day before Trump’s visit against what organizers call the “wasteful, harmful and irresponsible” plan to build the wall. The first rally was held at 11 a.m. at Chicano Park by a slate of community and activist groups, including Alliance San Diego, the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, American Friends Service Committee, and the local UNITE HERE union. Congressman Juan Vargas (D) spoke at the rally, “Trump is not welcome here.”

Below are pics from the rally — a sea of Mexican flags, with only one small American flag in sight. The in-your-face arrogance of the Hispanic protesters and their politician enablers!

Below is the Fox5 news video — source of the above screenshots:

Monica Showalter of The American Thinker points out that CBS affiliate Channel 8 scrubbed all of the Mexican flags in the anti-Trump rally from its coverage.

~Eowyn

