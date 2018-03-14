Mexican flags at anti-Trump protest in San Diego

Yesterday, March 13, 2018, President Trump was in California to examine the eight prototypes for a border wall with Mexico.

Fox5 San Diego reports that anti-Trumpers scheduled two rallies a day before Trump’s visit against what organizers call the “wasteful, harmful and irresponsible” plan to build the wall. The first rally was held at 11 a.m. at Chicano Park by a slate of community and activist groups, including Alliance San Diego, the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, American Friends Service Committee, and the local UNITE HERE union. Congressman Juan Vargas (D) spoke at the rally, “Trump is not welcome here.”

Below are pics from the rally — a sea of Mexican flags, with only one small American flag in sight. The in-your-face arrogance of the Hispanic protesters and their politician enablers!

Mexica flags at anti-Trump protest 3-13-18Mexican flags at anti-Trump protest 3-13-18Mexican flags at anti-Trump protest 3-13-18aMexican flags at anti-Trump protest 3-13-18bMexican flags at anti-Trump protest 3-13-18cMexican flats at anti-Trump protest 3-13-18

Below is the Fox5 news video — source of the above screenshots:

Monica Showalter of The American Thinker points out that CBS affiliate Channel 8 scrubbed all of the Mexican flags in the anti-Trump rally from its coverage.

~Eowyn

  1. Comrade Obama | March 14, 2018 at 12:59 pm | Reply

    I see a number of communist flags there. You can tell the character of people by their friends and their enemies.

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Disgusted | March 14, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Reply

    Build a wall high enough to impact climate 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

  3. DCG | March 14, 2018 at 1:24 pm | Reply

    Why would CBS scrub Mexican flags? Rhetorical question, of course.

    Good DNC puppets they are…

    Liked by 1 person

    • Auntie Lulu | March 14, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Reply

      DCG . . . . That really fries me that CBS “alters the news” so that the rest of the country does not know what a problem all these Hispanic agitators really are out in the West. As far as I am concerned, if you love Mexico that much . . . why don’t you scurry your way back down South?

      Like

  4. DCG | March 14, 2018 at 1:32 pm | Reply

    Shocker, not: American Friends Service Committee has received Soros money.

    “•American Friends Service Committee: This group views the United States as the principal cause of human suffering around the world. As such, it favors America’s unilateral disarmament, the dissolution of American borders, amnesty for illegal aliens, the abolition of the death penalty, and the repeal of the Patriot Act.”

    https://www.oathkeepers.org/organizations-funded-directly-george-soros-open-society-foundations/

    Like

    • Dan | March 14, 2018 at 1:51 pm | Reply

      AFSC has been in the hate business for over a century, I believe, promoting any and every foreign entity killing American soldiers, such as the Vietcong. The Quakers were instrumental in partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation, especially right after WW II, to pay for and promote extermination of urban blacks and Catholics (see Jones’s Libido Dominandi for all the proof, etc.) Such fine people, those Quakers.

      Liked by 1 person

  5. Dan | March 14, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Reply

    Instead of turning the fire hoses on this American-hating vermin, it’d be more effective and more fun watching the fire hoses turned on the CBS and other commie TV camera crews. No TV coverage = no demonstrations, setting this disorganized vermin to violence, which would be their first and last big mistake. These protesting Mexicans and other Hispanics don’t want to be part of America, they want to burn it to the ground as the unwitting proxies of Soros and his tribe.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Hadenoughalready | March 14, 2018 at 1:47 pm | Reply

    What’s “wasteful, harmful and irresponsible” is liberals, democrats, and progressives continual BREATHING. They should stop and help prevent their mythical global warming.

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Silhouette | March 14, 2018 at 2:22 pm | Reply

    I’m semi-retired and I don’t have time to hit the streets with protests.

    I guess living off the American teat leaves plenty of time to bite the hand that feeds you.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Auntie Lulu | March 14, 2018 at 2:59 pm | Reply

      Silhouette . . . . Thank you for the thoughtful post! I would imagine that many, many of those who are protesting are also benefiting from federal and state give away programs . . . thus they do have the free time to agitate in their spare time.

      Like

  8. Maryaha | March 14, 2018 at 2:26 pm | Reply

    March 14, 2018

    What to know about sanctuary cities

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily/

    Liked by 1 person

