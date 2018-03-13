Sanctuary California: Illegal alien who killed 6-year-old was previously deported twice and arrested for DUI

“The federal government ought to do its job and not blame California.”
Tell me Jerry Brown, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris and Libby Schaaf: Who is to blame now? The death of this little angel means nothing to you? NOTHING?
Apparently the last words of Kate Steinle meant nothing to you.
Why I’m so mad:
- Kate Steinle’s last words: “Help me, dad”
- Judge rules Kate Steinle’s family can’t sue the city of San Francisco
- Illegal alien who murdered Kate Steinle found not guilty by SF jury
- Lawyer of Steinle killer blames racism, and other reactions to Kate Steinle verdict
- Why we call them Fake News: MSNBC and CBS fail to report jury ruling on Kate Steinle’s killer
- Illegal alien who killed Kate Steinle sentenced to time served
You politicians who support the sanctuary status in your state, and the voters who support you, make me sick.
Shame on the California politicians who shelter and protect illegals who kill American citizens. Shame on you!
From NBC Los Angeles: Angela Aguilar had just gone back inside her Fullerton home to cook. She thought her 6-year-old daughter, Grace, was also inside.
Grace Aguilar, though, was in the front yard, where she had gone to sit by her favorite tree. Angela Aguilar heard the crash, but she didn’t realize that an out-of-control driver had struck her daughter.
Grace Aguilar died in that Feb. 17 crash, which police say was caused by a drunk driver, and now her parents can only look back on a young life that had filled theirs with so much joy.
“For something so stupid to happen in a second, just to have (your child) taken away from you, it’s not fair,” Angela Aguilar said. “It’s not fair.”
Immigration officials say 50-year-old Maximino Delgado Lagunas, who is in the United States illegally, had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has revealed to NBC4 that Lagunas, a Mexican national, had been deported twice, once in 2001 and again in 2008.
Court records show that in 2015 he was arrested for another DUI. Immigration officials say that back then Buena Park police did not detain Lagunas for the required 48 hours for pickup by immigration officials, instead placing him on informal probation and releasing him to the streets.
Angela and Jesus Aguilar say it took them eight years to have a child. Now they can only mourn their daughter after Lagunas’ actions.
The girl’s parents say their daughter was friendly and mature. She loved people, nature and God. Her father remembers her hugs and her smiles. Her mother remembers the sound of her voice. “She had this beautiful laugh,” Angela Aguilar said. “I still hear it in my head every day.”
Lagunas could now face a possible murder charge.
“He’s taken away from me the best thing I had in life,” Jesus Aguilar said.
DCG
Let me see if I understand — this illegal, who had been deported twice and arrested multiple times for DWI’s, gets drunk, kills a little girl, is now being charged with murder and will spend the rest of his sorry life in prison, at the American taxpayers expense — the leaders in California (the land of fruits and nuts) and various other cities and states in this country still refuse to uphold American laws to help make sure no other American child gets killed. We live in a mixed up, messed up world. By the way, it says that a judged ruled Kate’s family cannot file a criminal lawsuit against the City of San Francisco. Any one can file a civil lawsuit. That is what Brown’s and Goldman’s families did against O.J. Simpson after his criminal trial. If I was Kate’s family I would file a civil lawsuit against the individual leaders of San Francisco like the major, individual city council members, the city attorney as an individual, etc. A Judge cannot stop a civil lawsuit.
Moonbeam recently called for literal brainwashing of humanity while he was a guest at a Vatican strategy session for implementing the NWO via climate change, which shows these modern gnostics looking to remake the omlet don’t mind braking a few eggs like this little girl, just run over by one of the governor’s official guests.
Brown the novitiate quit the Jesuits in the 1950s, at a time the Jesuits were quitting the faith in favor of scientistic and pantheistic gnosticism of the Teilhard variety, and Brown apes Teilhard to a tee in often describing himself as paddling a canoe left and right but always making progress. The apostate Jesuit Teilhard de Chardin said the same thing, that mankind evolutively gropes this way and that, left and right, between good and divine-sanctioned evil, but the overriding good is always Darwinian evolutive progress at all costs, leading to some grand unification of mankind into a NWO of one-minded consciousness—except for its leaders like Brown of course.
Brown the politician is the creation of a hardcore Alinskyite commie, Marshall Ganz, who also created the persona of Nancy Pelosi. It’s almost a truism at this point but worth recalling that the worst evil isn’t committed by drunken drivers like the illegal swine who killed this little girl, but by gnostics like Brown whose supposed good intentions sanction the most extraordinary evil on a planetary scale.
