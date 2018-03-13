DRT: Video of a foiled bank robbery in Rockford, IL

DRT = dead right there

On a quiet Friday afternoon on January 20, 2017, in Rockford, Illinois, a masked gunman entered Alpine Bank at Spring Creek and Mulford, shot once into the ceiling, then at the security officer, who jumped into action.

Watch what happened next in the bank surveillance footage, released by the Rockford PD.

The gunman was 34-year-old Laurence Turner, who was shot twice and died at the scene. Police say Turner was on drugs at the time. He was linked to three other armed robberies in November and December of 2016 at Mincemoyer Jewelers, Harvard State Bank, and Members Alliance Credit Union.

No employees were hurt and no customers were inside the bank at the time.

The Metro Enforcement security officer is Brian Harrison, a former Winnebago County deputy.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Harrison’s actions were justified — he was acting in his own self defense and the defense of others — and he will not face criminal charges. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said security officers “are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body. This is a very dynamic, fluid situation and he’s doing what he was trained for 30 years to do and it was eliminate and take care of the threat.”

Brian Harrison is hailed as a hero. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato said:

“There is no doubt in my mind the actions of Brian Harrison saved the lives of those that were employees in the Alpine Bank location on that date and saved his own life.” “

Rockford Detective and Security Agency, a private employer for security guards like Metro Enforcement, says private security companies are held liable for any actions their security guards commit. Security guards, often retired or part-time police officers, are required by the state of Illinois to complete 40 hours of training in order to be able to carry a gun. All private security guards are not able to legally use their firearms for security purposes when they are off duty.

