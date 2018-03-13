Did Obama administration have foreknowledge of 2011 New Zealand earthquake?

“There are no accidents in politics.” — Joseph P. Kennedy‘s remark to a reporter, 1960.
On February 22, 2011, at 12:51 p.m. local time, a 6.3 Richter scale earthquake struck the city of Christchurch, New Zealand’s second-most populous city.
Note: 12: 51 pm on Feb. 22, 2011 in New Zealand was 6:51 pm, February 21, 2011 in Washington, D.C.
The earthquake was New Zealand’s 5th deadliest disaster, killing 185 people and caused widespread damage. In April 2013, the government estimated the total cost of the rebuild would be as much as $40 billion, up from an earlier estimate of $30 billion. Some economists maintain it will take the New Zealand economy 50 to 100 years to completely recover.
In a post on TheContrail, Peter Drew raises the troubling notion that the Obama administration had foreknowledge of the earthquake, based on the following:
(1) Email to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the earthquake “on cue”:
On February 21, 2018, at 7:32 p.m. ET, 41 minutes after the earthquake struck Christchurch, Jake Sullivan, Hillary’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, received an email alert from the State Department’s Operations Center:
From: OpsAlert@state.gov <OpsAlert@state.gov>
Sent: Mon Feb 21 19:32:18 2011
Subject: 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand
There was no immediate confirmation of injuries or damage to the city from the quake, according to press.
Three minutes after his receipt of the OpsAlert about the earthquake, Sullivan forwarded the email to Hillary Clinton (“H”) and other members of her staff, with a three-word comment, “And on cue”:
From: Sullivan, Jacob J <SullivanJJ@state.gov>
Sent: Monday, February 21, 2011 7:35 PM
To: H; Mills, Cheryl D; Abedin, Hume; Reines, Philippe I
Subject: Fw: 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand
And on cue…
Here’s the screenshot of Sullivan’s email from WikiLeaks:
The dictionary defines “on cue” as:
If you say that something happened on cue or as if on cue, you mean that it happened just when it was expected to happen, or just at the right time.
(2) U.S. delegates to a US-New Zealand forum fortuitously left 2.5 hours before the earthquake:
The day of the earthquake was the last day of the 2-day US-New Zealand Pacific Partnership Forum (February 21-22) of 200 officials from the U.S. and New Zealand at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch.
Although the forum was supposed to last all day, as reported by NPR, “A group of nine U.S. Congressmen had left the city before the earthquake struck” and relocated to Prime Minister John Key’s office in Wellington.
On February 24, 2011, two days after the earthquake, Northland New Zealand Chemtrails Watch posted a video on the early departure of the nine U.S. Congressmen 2½ hours before the earthquake struck. That video has been taken down by YouTube.
(3) DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano canceled her visit to New Zealand 4 days before the earthquake:
Then-Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano had been invited to address the US-New Zealand Pacific Partnership Forum on February 22.
Four days before her speech, on February 18, Napolitano canceled her visit, using the fatal shooting of a US immigration and customs enforcement agent in Mexico as an excuse.
(4) Coincidentally, the deputy director of FEMA was in Christchurch when the earthquake struck:
Ed O’Keefe reports for the Washington Post, Feb. 22, 2011, 7 p.m. ET:
The White House is deploying a team of disaster-response and urban-search-and-rescue teams to New Zealand in response to the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the country Tuesday.
They will be greeted there by FEMA Deputy Administrator Timothy W. Manning, who is already in the country assisting with response efforts and is uniquely qualified to do so.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time: Manning is a trained geologist, paramedic and firefighter — the perfect combination for earthquake response. He’s there as part of an American delegation visiting for trade and global security talks and to review the country’s cleanup efforts following a September 7.0-magnitude quake.
Coincidentally, Pentagon’s Southern Command was practicing and running emergency relief drills for a catastrophic event in Haiti the day before the earthquake hit on January 12, 2010 — also during Hillary Clinton’s time as Secretary of State in the Obama administration.
yeah…and then there’s Haiti…clinton death toll…clinton mafia…geoengineering…anything for a buck
I have always believed the 2011 Japan earthquake was a HAARP event. This one probably was too.
I believe there is a long list of “natural” disasters that aren’t so natural.
Thanks for the post, Dr.!
I’m convinced they do have the technological ability to pull off things like this. Ever since I researched how hurricanes formed and learned they actually start from humble forces that are easy to generate.
What makes me wonder is, exactly how advanced is this tech? I believe they’d have already made significant use of it were it capable of producing Apocalyptic (and I mean that literally) results. We know a quake will rock the world at that time.
There is this one former national security guy, who’s name escapes me, but is found on the Cuttingedge.org, who believes those cell phone towers are related to this tech.
Anyone and everyone should research these cell towers, if they haven’t already. They’re deadly radiation emitters, if nothing else, and seem to possess immense internal components for something much greater than even radiation emissions. Likely, they could be used to produce numerous effects of staggering magnitude, possibly literally.
Or is the technology produced via something else? So many unknowns, and with the way research works nowadays, we would never know from lab results before they get patented and or classified from public scientific review. But the fact that Trump, and we, are still here, indicates whatever they have available isn’t perfected yet.
The question is, when will it be? If at all possible we should want to prevent “natural” disasters.
HAARP had the ability to create earthquakes.
Yes, I believe Obama had first hand knowledge and I will also go as far as saying the quake was not a natural cause. Does any one know what is HAARP or SURA…..
https://truegeorge.com/2017/09/12/weather-control/
True George . . . You are absolutely correct in your analysis of this tragedy, it just was not “a natural cause.” The implications of our government using this kind of technology on countries that are supposed to be our allies is beyond what my brain can consider.
There are some people in high level gov’t positions who don’t care whether a country is an ally they will unleash the attack dogs, and they will also unleash them on US citizens also…
Hagmann & Hagmann head Douglas J. Hagmann has called frequent guest Stan Deyo “the world’s foremost authority on earthquakes,” or in words to that effect. Deyo can and has predicted earthquakes—when one will occur and why.
This New Zealand earthquake happened before I started listening to H & H, so I don’t know if Deyo predicted the Christchurch Quake. So the other possibility left open to my amateur mind is this: Fracking.
But the real question is this: Can man actually cause an earthquake? What would it take to move quadrillions of tons of earth to move, and move in the logically reasonable direction? (Furthermore, how would one silence the sound of the explosions?) So this leaves me with the prediction capability.
It’s apparent to me that everyone in the Obama Administration cared only for him- or herself, “right bastards” that they were. Why take apparent pleasure at New Zealand’s misfortune? I don’t get it.
And yet, as your post states, the same “See ya later” moment happened in Haiti “the day before.”
This is not to impunge the integrity of Stan Deyo in any way: Every time I have heard him, he never let on that anyone from any Administration had ever contacted him. So the only conclusion I can draw is that some other earthquake prediction expert provided them with the information.
Very strange indeed.
Steven, Mr. Deyo is very good. There’s a book entitled, “Angels Don’t Play This HAARP” by Nick Begich that you might find interesting.
I read that book, it’s fascinating. Definitely one to peruse.
Read “The Fantastic Inventions of Nikola Tesla”. They mention one of his inventions that can cause earth quakes. He was the true genius, not Edison, but Edison was willing to go with some very unscrupulous people and Tesla was not- he wanted humanity to prosper and did not want to charge- he wanted it free for all. That’s why J. P. Morgan pulled the plug, because there was no way to ‘put a meter on it’ (wireless power).
Very suspicious indeed. And that gives more weight to the mysterious existence of HAARP, and theories there is a (Tesla inspired) means of affecting weather and tectonic movements. Such things are a long stretch for me, but increasingly present as a possibility.
Steven . . . “Why take apparent pleasure at New Zealand’s misfortune?” The scope of the destruction, that would take this friendly country, 50 to 100 years to recover from . . . How could any nation withhold the information of this kind of impending happening? From what we know, since the US pulled out personnel just preceding the event–it just seems beyond what can be considered happenstance. I am heartsick at the thought that Obama is such an evil individual that he would not doubt have had knowledge, which was withheld. This seems to be pertinent to both New Zealand, and Haiti. The only thing I can say is that there are some people who have much blood on their hands, which they will have to account for before the Lord.
There looks like little doubt, they knew. The question is, WHY?
Was New Zealand refusing to cooperate with something the US was insisting on? Or did they want a target to test the HAARP technology at a new level of power, and they thought “Christs Church” would be the perfect target of the black magic that they are immersed in? A pox on every last one of these bastards.
Lana, I think the Christchurch angle is exactly right. Destroy Christ’s Church.
That’s my gut gut reaction too. I wish I could be proved wrong, but that is how they operate. Were you aware that they reason Nagasaki was chosen for a atomic blast was because it had the largest Cristian population in Japan and the bomb was detonated over the largest cathedral in the entire East?
https://www.henrymakow.com/2016/09/Book-Exposes-Masonic-Dimension-to-Nagasaki-Nuke.html
Hmm … if this is true (that the globalist cabal can make geophysical war) then they may very well have attacked Japan with the tsunami which destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant. By the way, the “globalist cabal” is the 3 City-States made up of (but not including the countries in which they lay) the “City of London”, The Vatican and Washington, District of Columbia. Why all of the major ‘quakes in Chile? Either they are natural or maybe somebody is trying to destroy the remnants of Germany’s Nazi UFO tech breakaway government.
I read in the interesting book “The Fantastic Inventions of Nikola Tesla” that after Tesla died, the US govt broke into his apartment and stole all his papers. One of the inventions that Tesla had was something that could cause an earthquake. He had ‘tested’ this small apparatus on some building that was not completed, he attached it to the structure and turned it on. At first nothing happened. Then, subtly it started to shake. He had to turn it off before the entire structure collapsed. He said it could also be done on a large ‘earth sized’ scale as well. He compared it to when an army marches over a suspension bridge- they can’t march in step, or else they would set up a vibration that would cause it to vibrate uncontrollably and collapse.
He also invented wireless power transmission and tested it at Wardenclyffe tower that he had built. Of course the powers that be never wanted that sort of information getting out, otherwise it’d ruin their monopolies.
