Alphabet CEO Larry Page-backed firm unveils its pilotless flying car called Cora

Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page’s autonomous flying taxi company unveiled its commercial plane called Cora late on Monday.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/13/kitty-hawk-cora-larry-page-backed-firm-unveils-autonomous-flying-taxi.html

Let me get this straight. You expect me to climb into a flying vehicle without a pilot?

This might seem okay to someone who just fell off the turnip truck. But this man is on his 5th Macbook Pro computer. You know, the laptop supercomputer that was crash-proof because of its unix based operating system and high standards of manufacturing integrity.

If any of my Macs was crash-proof, then why am I on my 5th?

And now Google is telling me I can be confident of my safety in a flying machine whose pilot is a crash-proof operating system?

Maybe the elites really are trying to kill us.

