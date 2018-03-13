File this under, “What could possibly go wrong”
Alphabet CEO Larry Page-backed firm unveils its pilotless flying car called Cora
Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page’s autonomous flying taxi company unveiled its commercial plane called Cora late on Monday.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/13/kitty-hawk-cora-larry-page-backed-firm-unveils-autonomous-flying-taxi.html
Let me get this straight. You expect me to climb into a flying vehicle without a pilot?
This might seem okay to someone who just fell off the turnip truck. But this man is on his 5th Macbook Pro computer. You know, the laptop supercomputer that was crash-proof because of its unix based operating system and high standards of manufacturing integrity.
If any of my Macs was crash-proof, then why am I on my 5th?
And now Google is telling me I can be confident of my safety in a flying machine whose pilot is a crash-proof operating system?
Maybe the elites really are trying to kill us.
♞
Sure. This’ll be fun while flying:
Question: Why are you on your fifth one if they are that bad? Do you like failure and wallow in it? Seems like after two – it would be recognized as failure.
As far as the pilotless plane. No different than pilotless cars. My feelings – I like to be in control of my future not some stupid tech guy who is using people as guinea pigs.
It is called common sense.
kommonsentsjane
You go first, Larry Page!
I’m concerned about the Computerized System being hacked, especially in mid-flight.
yeah, anyone that agrees to board a pilotless plane deserve to be killed if the plane crashes
Just wait. Some software guy will state after the fact, “I always forget some mundane detail!”
I already have enough fear with two well-trained pilots I don’t see the need to subject my frayed emotions to a pilotless plane.
