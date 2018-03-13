Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to sue big oil for “knowingly killing people”

Since I’ve never been on a private jet, I wonder if the hypocrite Arnold can tell me where he suggests the “warning labels’ be located…
From SF Gate: Arnold Schwarzenegger has four words for the oil industry, and they’re not quite, “Hasta la vista, baby,” but they’re close: “See you in court.”
Action-movie star and former California Gov. Schwarzenegger told Politico in a podcast Sunday that he’s planning legal action against oil companies for “knowingly killing people all over the world.”
While Schwarzenegger did not have a concrete timetable for the legal action, he said that he’s spoken to a number of law firms about the prospect.
“This is no different from the smoking issue. The tobacco industry knew for years and years and years and decades, that smoking would kill people, would harm people and create cancer, and were hiding that fact from the people and denied it. Then eventually they were taken to court and had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars because of that,” Schwarzenegger said. “The oil companies knew from 1959 on, they did their own study that there would be global warming happening because of fossil fuels, and on top of it that it would be risky for people’s lives, that it would kill.”
While the actor-turned-politician was short on details about the potential filing, he said, “We’re going to go after them, and we’re going to be in there like an Alabama tick. Because to me, it’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco…Every gas station on it, every car should have a warning label on it, every product that has fossil fuels should have a warning label on it.”
Schwarzenegger was an advocate for environmentalism during his tenure as governor, signing the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, and has continued to tout environmental efforts since leaving office in January 2011.
DCG
the pb w Arnold ,is that his muscles are fading away…n his getting older n older ,poor man!
He and everyone else should read David Blume’s “Alcohol Can Be a Gas.”
He wanted to see his name in the news.
A flaming asshole burns out and crashes.
For a guy who made some of the most violent and gruesome movies of all time, permanently damaged California and then committed supstar adultery.
He’s like the original Californicator
Toxic masculinity
How much gas does your private jet use numb skull?
“How much gas does your private jet use numb skull?”
Ten thumbs up!
Mr. Schwartzenegger, you’re so intelligent, you never thought about doing this when you were governor!
You would think the man would go after, Oh, I don’t know—the SPLC or the ACLU? Maybe Big Pharma? Or maybe some organization that speaks up for illegal aliens???
Arnold, Please: No more movies. It’s over. “Get your ass to Mars!”
His muscles must occupy most of the space in his head, displacing beneficial gray matter.
Arnie’s a globalist puppet. Though it’s sort of strange that he’s pretending to ‘go against’ his masters who control ‘big oil’ (aka Rockefellers et al.).
This guy is so transparent. He is undoubtedly planning some future run as a senator or some other good bureaucratic position in the NWO, and wants to score points with a Democratic base. He does nothing that is not for his own self interests. Turd.
Arnold’s a RINO, what a shock!
LOL – I think the steroids have caused a brain tumor.
That he still refers to oil as “fossil fuel” shows he just don’t know enough about it.
As far as tobacco goes, couldn’t the tobacco companies have blamed it on the indians for introducing it to european explorers.which began the whole industry?
Why doesn’t he sue the company that he was buying steroids from all those years- it caused him to have heart trouble and made him lose his mind and run for political office.
legal action is not going to happen if he really wanted to take big oil to court that he had the power to do it when he was Governor. Since he didn’t do it then we all know he is just flapping his lips…..
