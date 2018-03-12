She still doesn’t get it

HRC: White men forced wives to vote Trump

NTK

Clinton: White Women Voted for Trump Because Their Husbands Told Them To Hillary Clinton said that white women voted for President Trump during the 2016 presidential election because their husbands told them to, during a discussion at the India Today Conclave on Saturday. Read the article here: https://ntknetwork.com/clinton-white-women-voted-for-trump-because-their-husbands-told-them-to/

Reality check:

None of the white (or latino, asian, or even black) American women I know take orders from their husbands… on any subject. Hillary, speaking to an audience in India, was counting on the listeners being so unknowledgeable of American culture that they could be fooled into believing her racist lie.

Maybe even those American white women who don’t recognize her as a child murdering pedophile, a devil worshipper, a war monger and a daughter of Jezebel, still feel instinctively there is something so horribly wrong about Hillary Clinton that they would vote for almost anyone else.

Note to Hillary:

Buy accessories that go well with orange .

