She still doesn’t get it

Posted on March 12, 2018

HRC: White men forced wives to vote Trump

NTK
Clinton: White Women Voted for Trump Because Their Husbands Told Them To

Hillary Clinton said that white women voted for President Trump during the 2016 presidential election because their husbands told them to, during a discussion at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.

Read the article here: https://ntknetwork.com/clinton-white-women-voted-for-trump-because-their-husbands-told-them-to/

Reality check:

None of the white (or latino, asian, or even black) American women I know take orders from their husbands… on any subject. Hillary, speaking to an audience in India, was counting on the listeners being so unknowledgeable of American culture that they could be fooled into believing her racist lie.

Maybe even those American white women who don’t recognize her as a child murdering pedophile, a devil worshipper, a war monger and a daughter of Jezebel, still feel instinctively there is something so horribly wrong about Hillary Clinton that they would vote for almost anyone else.

Note to Hillary:
Buy accessories that go well with orange.

33 responses to “She still doesn’t get it

  1. Bob | March 12, 2018 at 1:49 pm | Reply

    I can only imagine where we’d already be as a country if she had taken Office and continued the path to communism Hussein had us already on. I know I’d probably already be in a ‘Happy Camp’ just for my Browsing History.

  2. DCG | March 12, 2018 at 1:54 pm | Reply

    When ya got nothing play a race or gender card.

  3. Ramona Baldwin | March 12, 2018 at 2:01 pm | Reply

    this white woman does not have a husband.

  4. stevenbroiles | March 12, 2018 at 2:11 pm | Reply

    Yep, Old Hillary still just doesn’t get it.
    The way I see it, Trail, is ROPE. As in give her enough rope, and she’ll know what to do with it.
    Her Day of Reckoning shall come. I just imagine that, at this point, we’re all waiting on God’s Timeline and not man’s.

    This woman really is satanically possessed. She’s gone all in, committed to evil. In the past few years I have tried to red-pill all the passengers I pick up. I can tell you there have been very few takers. But Hillary’s Day shall come.

  5. True George | March 12, 2018 at 2:36 pm | Reply

    LOL…Hilary may have a point a lot of women will vote for whoever their husbands tell them to vote for whether they are black, white, Latino or Asian….

  6. lophatt | March 12, 2018 at 2:49 pm | Reply

    I made her write bad checks, I promised her I’d respect her in the morning, and I made her vote for Hillary! She is an utter lunatic. I think she’s too far gone for her owners. She can even lose a rigged election.

  7. Auntie Lulu | March 12, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Reply

    Tell me . . . . isn’t this about the 103rd reason she has come up with for why she lost the election? She is a certifiable nut job. Why on Earth are people still asking her to speak at functions? They must suffer from the same mental affliction. My goodness . . . when is she going to go away? This is really waaaay too much of her, she just never gives up. She is among the few who do not realize that at this point in time . . . she is a has been, a looser, a liability, and a joke!

  8. chemtrailssuck | March 12, 2018 at 3:10 pm | Reply

    I would vote for my dog humping incest practicing,welfare cheating ding dong eating Mt. Dew guzzling fat slob of a mama’s boy thieving neighbor before I’d vote for Hellery Cliton.

  9. marblenecltr | March 12, 2018 at 3:32 pm | Reply

    Don’t blame the husbands, they were controlled by the Russians. (Sarc., of course.)

  10. Dr. Eowyn | March 12, 2018 at 4:10 pm | Reply

    Mental illness is the failure to make accurate reality assessments. She will NEVER get it.

  11. Lana | March 12, 2018 at 4:30 pm | Reply

    I seriously don’t know if it is about whether Hillary get’s it or not. You can only say that about a sane person who has a failing understanding of an issue. As a perfect example of an evil psychopath, she makes her reality up as she goes along- saying whatever serves her in that particular moment, and believing her own lies, and expecting that everyone else should believe them too. If protecting her ambitions and her ego meant saying little green men were responsible for her losing, she’d say that too.

  12. Blaiseintotheblue | March 12, 2018 at 4:51 pm | Reply

    Let me get this straight – Hillary goes to India to tell Indian women that American women unquestioningly obey what their husbands tell them. (This women is certifiable.) But then she probably would not get away with saying that in the USA. My readout of this is that she is banking on Indian women practicing unquestioning obedience, based on the example she’s giving them of American women. Perhaps they would resume throwing themselves on their husbands’ funeral pyres as they once did. Twisted.

