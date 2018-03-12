She still doesn’t get it

HRC: White men forced wives to vote Trump
NTK
Clinton: White Women Voted for Trump Because Their Husbands Told Them To
Hillary Clinton said that white women voted for President Trump during the 2016 presidential election because their husbands told them to, during a discussion at the India Today Conclave on Saturday.
Read the article here: https://ntknetwork.com/clinton-white-women-voted-for-trump-because-their-husbands-told-them-to/
Reality check:
None of the white (or latino, asian, or even black) American women I know take orders from their husbands… on any subject. Hillary, speaking to an audience in India, was counting on the listeners being so unknowledgeable of American culture that they could be fooled into believing her racist lie.
Maybe even those American white women who don’t recognize her as a child murdering pedophile, a devil worshipper, a war monger and a daughter of Jezebel, still feel instinctively there is something so horribly wrong about Hillary Clinton that they would vote for almost anyone else.
Note to Hillary:
Buy accessories that go well with orange.
♞
I can only imagine where we’d already be as a country if she had taken Office and continued the path to communism Hussein had us already on. I know I’d probably already be in a ‘Happy Camp’ just for my Browsing History.
Bob . . . . I would no doubt be in the next hut. We really missed a bullet when she went down in flames.
Auntie, you aren’t kidding. I had resigned myself to the horrors of complete unmasked communism, but don’t forget, the freemason’s want Trump in, not her. The natives are too restless and they have to put Trump in to make us fall asleep again. Don’t forget, Trump used to be a democrat when he ran for prez back in the 1980’s.
The scary part is that there are others out there. Maybe not AS unholy and despicable as her, but bad enough, nonetheless.
When ya got nothing play a race or gender card.
this white woman does not have a husband.
Marry me Ramona, I Vow to never make you Vote for Hillary!
Yeah, who was that ugly guy who was the real father of butt ugly Chelse?
Webster Hubble.
You don’t often see lips like that. You could build a tire out of them.
Yeah, lotsa lip service, hehehehe!
LOL!!!
Yep, Old Hillary still just doesn’t get it.
The way I see it, Trail, is ROPE. As in give her enough rope, and she’ll know what to do with it.
Her Day of Reckoning shall come. I just imagine that, at this point, we’re all waiting on God’s Timeline and not man’s.
This woman really is satanically possessed. She’s gone all in, committed to evil. In the past few years I have tried to red-pill all the passengers I pick up. I can tell you there have been very few takers. But Hillary’s Day shall come.
LOL…Hilary may have a point a lot of women will vote for whoever their husbands tell them to vote for whether they are black, white, Latino or Asian….
The day I listen to my husband about ANYTHING is the day I turn into a crazy lesbian witch like Hell-ery.
I don’t believe it cause you listened to him when he asked you to marry him and when he said his vows. I bet you listened to him on several occasions….so perhaps a rephrase to your response.
Maybe sixty years ago, but in this day and age?
somehow I’m not so sure…
I’m a woman, and I don’t know 1 woman who would let their husband tell them how to vote. What stone age enclave do you live in?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I made her write bad checks, I promised her I’d respect her in the morning, and I made her vote for Hillary! She is an utter lunatic. I think she’s too far gone for her owners. She can even lose a rigged election.
Tell me . . . . isn’t this about the 103rd reason she has come up with for why she lost the election? She is a certifiable nut job. Why on Earth are people still asking her to speak at functions? They must suffer from the same mental affliction. My goodness . . . when is she going to go away? This is really waaaay too much of her, she just never gives up. She is among the few who do not realize that at this point in time . . . she is a has been, a looser, a liability, and a joke!
I dindu nuffin!, signed: Hillary
Psychopaths never give up. Power and control over others is their raison d’etre.
I would vote for my dog humping incest practicing,welfare cheating ding dong eating Mt. Dew guzzling fat slob of a mama’s boy thieving neighbor before I’d vote for Hellery Cliton.
Don’t blame the husbands, they were controlled by the Russians. (Sarc., of course.)
Mental illness is the failure to make accurate reality assessments. She will NEVER get it.
I seriously don’t know if it is about whether Hillary get’s it or not. You can only say that about a sane person who has a failing understanding of an issue. As a perfect example of an evil psychopath, she makes her reality up as she goes along- saying whatever serves her in that particular moment, and believing her own lies, and expecting that everyone else should believe them too. If protecting her ambitions and her ego meant saying little green men were responsible for her losing, she’d say that too.
Let me get this straight – Hillary goes to India to tell Indian women that American women unquestioningly obey what their husbands tell them. (This women is certifiable.) But then she probably would not get away with saying that in the USA. My readout of this is that she is banking on Indian women practicing unquestioning obedience, based on the example she’s giving them of American women. Perhaps they would resume throwing themselves on their husbands’ funeral pyres as they once did. Twisted.
