On waiting ghoulishly for the downfall of our enemies

While sitting and stewing about why we haven’t yet seen Bill, Hill, Barry, Mike, John or Leon doing the perp walk, the Lord had a word with me.

“See, I have given you authority to tread on snakes and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy. Nothing will harm you.

Nevertheless, do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.” – Luke 10_19-20