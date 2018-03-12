On waiting ghoulishly for the downfall of our enemies

While sitting and stewing about why we haven’t yet seen Bill, Hill, Barry, Mike, John or Leon doing the perp walk, the Lord had a word with me.
“See, I have given you authority to tread on snakes and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy. Nothing will harm you.
Nevertheless, do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in heaven.” – Luke 10_19-20
These people will fall indeed. But my focus was wrong. We aren’t running a sprint. We are running a marathon.
Thank you, Lord. Lesson learned.
♞
Advertisements
Don’t forget Lois (Lerner) the IRS slug!!! She would have fit nicely at the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent! Thanks
Blessings:-}
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Vengeance is mine says the Lord.” However it is to be administered. Given the amount and strength of public approval of those few leading the betrayal of our nation, would it not be better to demand repeated public confessions of all the crimes committed against our country, thus encouraging return of our country and stifling opposition? The confessions, if truthful, should provide immunity but very close monitoring of the individuals.
LikeLike
I’m not feeling very charitable. I think they should be sent to Paraguay where they can be herded constantly and run through dip tanks of cooty spray. They can diddle each other all day until they catch incurable STD’s and their gonads shrivel and they lose what’s left of their minds. We can hope they die a prolonged and terrible death while howling for a priest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“dip tanks of cooty spray” Ha Ha Ha!! That’s a Good one!!!!!!
LikeLike
I’m still laughing at that whole Post lophatt, I’d give it 10 Likes but everytime I hit the ‘Like’ button a window pops up and wordpress for some reason doesn’t recognize my email address, anyway, Bravo…that was the best Comment I’ve ever read!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wanting justice to be done is not being ghoulish. But our timing may not be God’s timing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wholeheartedly agree. But I have a sense of humor and at the risk of committing a teeny little venial sin, I’ll indulge myself in a little fantasy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said! Guilty here just as yourself. Peace and blessings! Keep writing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Traildust, methinks you are a bit too hard on yourself calling it ghoulish to want to see these examples of demonic humans hang. The Bible says to hate evil – there are many examples. And when Christ says for us to love our enemies,somehow I don’t think he was talking about these people that serve Satan. All of us are sinners, but then there are those who have knowingly turned their back on God and serve the devil. The human misery these flaming ghouls are responsible for is almost beyond comprehension, and our heart aches for that misery to end. I think the greater sin is that we ( myself included) spend too much time staring at the car wreck of life on this planet, hoping for some justice in this world instead of spending more time seeking God. Literally, it is like form of rubber necking. We can’t serve two masters and the last time I looked, most saints were to some greater or lesser degree ignorant of the daily news as concerns politics. PS,I’m lecturing myself, not you……trying real hard not to get on here every day, but instead spend more time with seeking the Lord.
I have come to the conclusion that in all probability we will not see the end of this for a good while, It is going to get worse before it gets better. Prophesy is given so that humans can choose another path, and avert the inpending bad end. But human nature being what it is, and looking at the plethora of ignorance and stupidity that abounds, things are past the point of turning around. I’d say it has to run it’s course. People will have to see the results of what they acceded to, and supported. Sadly those that didn’t support the evil will suffer too. I hold that in the end God WILL prevail, but indeed it won’t be when and where we would choose.
LikeLike