NSFW: Is this a new fad? The “No Lackin” challenge…

“No Lackin” as in “I’m not lacking a gun.”
According to Know Your Meme:
“No Lackin Challenge is a video fad in which people film themselves brandishing firearms and pointing the weapons at unsuspecting victims to provoke them into displaying a firearm in return. The game is meant as a way to test the readiness of people who are living in high crime areas.
According to the HipWiki, the slang expression “no lackin” was initially popularized among Chicago gang members. On June 13th, 2012, rapper Lil Mister released a song titled “No Lackin.”
On August 15th, 2014, Urban Dictionary[4] user Been Krill submitted an entry for “No Lackin,” defining the term as “Not having a firearm on you.” The exact origin of the “No Lackin” challenge is unknown. The earliest known example was uploaded by YouTuber Chase BanzVIDEOS in a video titled “Never Get Caught Lacking in Chicago ‘Challenge’” on September 11th, 2017.”
Yet according to Snopes, this is not a real thing (they say it is “unproven”):
“Teenagers are participating in a dangerous new internet craze known as the “No Lackin Challenge,” and a Memphis boy was shot in the head during an instance of the fad gone awry.
Early, local reports of the incident didn’t describe the shooting as related to the No Lackin Challenge. The internet fad apparently involves participants drawing guns on one another; in the context of the No Lackin Challenge, “lackin” is purportedly a Chicago-area colloquialism defined as being caught without a firearm.”
No matter the case for the origin or validity of this challenge, it appears that this is a thing, as evidenced by the videos on YouTube.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
DCG
Goog way to get shot. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of folks. I guess they don’t know proper firearm’s etiquette. You only pull the gun out if your’e planning to pull the trigger. Innocent bystanders beware.
Idiot kids.
I am surprised we havent heard of ppl getting killed
More people, anyway…
It’s inner City Blacks…we never hear about that, the media only pushes it when it’s blue eyed blond kids.
Not because the media actually care more for white kids, but because they fear reporting on inner city blacks getting themselves killed reinforces the “blacks are stupid” meme.
You are 100% correct Dr Eowyn, that’s also why they used Sandy Hook/Parkland Schools, it would have never ripped at America’s heart strings if they used a Chicago or any Inner City School, it also keeps those Donations flowing in faster.
Upstanding African-Americans that get up and go to work every day, go to Church and obey the Law….must be embarrassed as as heck looking at their own Race acting like this. What an uneducated bunch of sheep, unwittingly consuming the thug culture that all that the corporate Media, Music industry, etc. is doing to destroy lives, including other Races, like Orientals, Latinos, Whites. It makes me sick to see a 40yr old white guy all dressed up like a thug following corporate pushed trends from the Clothing Industry. Even though these things I mention seem superficial, it affects us all, even in my small New England town, most all of the youth here listen to Rap Music and act the part too. Just like Affirmative Action, look what Apartheid did to South Africa…the culture got a leg up and after taking control, is destroying everything, that’s how it will and is affecting US!!! It’s Cultural Marxism in one of it’s rawest forms. One good thing, Law Enforcement “ain’t be Lack’in. This is a suppressed culture on a huge Democratic Plantation, by design. They’re watching from their ivory towers, laughing and bankrolling the whole thing.
Stupid is as stupid does. Had to stop watching 30 seconds into it… vomit.
Here’s a challenge for these geniuses: man-up and do that to a cop. Or ex-military. Or anyone with a CCW. Famous last acts…
