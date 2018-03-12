Monday Political Funnies

Posted on March 12, 2018

And lastly, something non-political:

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Monday Political Funnies

  1. cogitoergosumantra | March 12, 2018 at 8:44 am | Reply

    Thoughts:
    Just saw that Reddit is jumping on board the bandwagon to limit free speech of those with whom they agree. Because of course, that must indicate Russian bots trying to influence us. I’m actually surprised Twitter hasn’t yet ex-communicated Trump…
    Kelly’s interview with Putin was amusing at best. I kept thinking he was going to slap her… “Are you listening? Did you not hear what I just said?”

    • cogitoergosumantra | March 12, 2018 at 8:47 am | Reply

      Also, Facebook has said they’re going to begin to limit how much info my chosen sources post to my page (CBN, TBN, Haggee, Graham, etc.) so that most of my information comes, instead, from other users. Ergo, mob mentality. Prevent outside informers from diluting the accepted social agenda…

  2. kommonsentsjane | March 12, 2018 at 9:39 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Monday political funnies. So funny – but true.

    Thanks to all “FOR MAKING MY DAY.”

    kommonsentsjane

