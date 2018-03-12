For their “emotional safety,” Oakland coffee shop won’t serve cops

I’m guessing first time the coffee shop is robbed they are going to call the “community” to solve the crime. Good luck with that approach.

From Daily Mail: A California coffee shop is standing up to police brutality by refusing to serve officers.

Hasta Muerte – which translates from Spanish to ‘until death’ – turned away an Oakland police officer a few weeks ago sparking a debate within the community, NBC Bay Area reports. The sergeant said he was surprised that employees refused to serve him, but he left the shop without any incident.

Apparently, the sergeant posted about his experience at Hasta Muerte which led to the employee-owned coffee shop, which opened last November, to defend its decision to turn away cops.

‘Cop supporters are trying to publicly shame us online with low reviews because this particular police visitor was Latino. He broadcasted to his network that he was “refused service” at a local business and now the rumblings are spreading,’ an Instagram post read. ‘We know in our experience working on campaigns against police brutality that we are not alone saying that police presence compromises our feeling of physical & emotional safety.’

The lengthy caption was written below a photo with writing in Spanish that says: ‘Talk to your neighbors, not the police’.

The post also included Facebook and Yelp reviews from people criticizing them for turning away the officer, who is the president of the Latino Police Officers Association of Alameda County. The coffee shop scrawled the words ‘Not my president’ and ‘sorry not sorry’ across the images of the complaints.

Below the pictures, the post went on to say:

‘OPDs recent attempts to enlist officers of color and its short term touting of fewer officer involved shootings does not reverse or mend its history of corruption, mismanagement, and scandal, nor a legacy of blatant repression. The facts are that poc (people of color), women, and queer police are complicit in upholding the same law and order that routinely criminalizes and terrorizes black and brown and poor folks, especially youth, trans, and houseless folks.’

‘For these reasons and so many more, we need the support of the actual community to keep this place safe, not police,’ the shop wrote.

Following the incident, the Oakland Police Officers Association sent a letter to the coffee shop expressing a desire to speak about their policy. The association has yet to receive a response from the owners, ABC reports.

