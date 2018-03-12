A good weekend in gun-controlled Chiraq: 3 killed, 11 wounded in shootings since Friday night

Posted on March 12, 2018 by | 2 Comments

chicago

Don’t be surprised if the numbers go up by Monday morning.

From MyFoxChicago: Three people were killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

In the latest fatal shooting, two men were killed in a Little Village neighborhood auto shop on the Southwest Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot at 5:49 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Lawndale Avenue found 56-year-old Gilberto Casteneda and a 33-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a person was shot to death while driving in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood. About 3:50 p.m. Saturday, the male was driving north in the 9500 block of South Vincennes when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The weekend’s most recent shooting left a man wounded Sunday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 28-year-old man was shot in the leg about 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Adams St., police said. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 10 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

In addition, a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old cousin Saturday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Last weekend, a man was killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

2 responses to “A good weekend in gun-controlled Chiraq: 3 killed, 11 wounded in shootings since Friday night

  1. Bob | March 12, 2018 at 7:52 am | Reply

    I listen to Chicago Police Live Scanner Feed, it’s a horror show in real time.
    https://www.broadcastify.com/listen/feed/763/web

  2. Alma | March 12, 2018 at 7:53 am | Reply

    Black lives in Chicago doesn’t really matter to anyone, makes you feel sad to know there are people living in that environment and know there’s no way out, -literally speaking it’s a jungle out there and survival is for the fittest!

