Fauxcahontas Sen. Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test to prove Native American heritage

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claims to be a 1/32 Cherokee “Native American,” on the basis of which she has reaped career “diversity” benefits. It is noteworthy that she didn’t self-identify as Native American until she was 38 and climbing the Harvard law professor ladder.
When questioned about her Cherokee heritage, other than some plagiarized recipes she’d contributed to a 1984 Cherokee cookbook, Pow Wow Chow, which she claimed to have been passed down to her through the Five Tribes families, Warren insisted that she didn’t need to provide documentation of her Cherokee ancestry because family “lore” backs her up.
Alas, the alleged family lore is a pile of horse manure. As William A. Jacobson of Legal Insurrection pointed out on Oct. 4, 2012, there is plenty of evidence that Warren’s story about her parents eloping because her mother was Native American is not true:
- Her adult nephew who had researched family genealogy called Warren’s Native American claim just rumor.
- The Boston Globe’s attempt to back up the Cherokee family lore actually ended up calling it into serious question.
- Warren claims that her 1/32 Cherokee blood supposedly comes from her maternal grandparents, the Crawfords. But Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes unearthed a newspaper clipping from the Muskogee Times Democrat of August 17, 1906, which referred to Warren’s great grandfather John H. Crawford as “a white man.” Worse still, not only was John H. Crawford white instead of Cherokee, he actually shot and wounded a Cherokee.
Marisa Schultz reports for the New York Post that Warren has been under increased pressure to provide evidence of her Native American roots:
- President Trump repeatedly mocked her as “Pocahontas” as recently as yesterday.
- An editorial this month in Massachusetts’s Berkshire Eagle urged Warren to buy a DNA test for $99 to resolve the issue once and for all: “All the senator needs to do is spit into a tube, wait a few weeks and get her answer.”
In an interview today on NBC’s Meet the Press, Warren was asked whether she’d take a DNA ancestry test. She refused, saying “I know who I am,” and claimed that she “never used it for anything. Never got any benefit from it anywhere” — which is yet another liar.
Warren then went all treacly, invoking family lore again:
“My mother and daddy were born and raised in Oklahoma. My daddy first saw my mother when they were both teenagers. He fell in love with this tall, quiet girl who played the piano. Head over heels. But his family was bitterly opposed to their relationship because she was part Native American. They eventually eloped. That’s the story that my brothers and I all learned from our mom and our dad, from our grandparents. It’s a part of me and nobody’s going to take that part of me away.”
Blah, blah, blah.
Warren went on the offensive, accusing President Trump of using a “racial slur” against her by calling her Pocahontas.
Next, Warren became patronizing.
About President Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in May, Warren said “I am very worried that they’re going to take advantage of him” because of lack of staffing and expertise at the State Department. In effect, Warren implies Trump is stupid and a simpleton who will be outmatched and outwitted by the vastly more intelligent and resourceful and obese Kim Jong-un.
The only good news that came out of Warren’s Meet the Press interview is her denial of any interest in challenging President Trump in 2020. She said, “I am not running for president of the United States.”
On the other hand, since she is still lying about her Native American heritage, one would be a fool to actually believe her . . . about anything.
~Eowyn
Here’s what Breitbart said about looney tune Warren in April of 2014:
But, as Breitbart News reported in May 2012, Senator Warren has “[f]or twenty-five years since 1986, and without a shred of credible evidence . . . claimed to have Native American ancestry. She’s made this claim, apparently, to three separate employers–the University of Texas Law School, the University of Pennsylvania Law School, and Harvard Law School. None apparently asked her for proof, nor did she offer any.”
The Globe, which embarrassed itself so thoroughly with its inaccurate coverage of Senator Warren’s ancestry claims in 2012 it had to issue a public correction to an article which falsely asserted there was documentary “evidence” of the Senator’s Native American heritage, reverted to form on Wednesday and repeated Senator Warren’s falsehood: “Warren also devotes several pages to the sensitive subject of her partial Native American heritage,” the paper wrote, without providing any new evidence for ancestry, partial or not.
Having worked for Indian Health Service for US Public Health Service for many years before moving to CA, I’ve tried to warn people over and over again about “Pocahontas” Warren, I’ll do it again: The Cherokee tribe, as others, determines and sets a “blood quantum” of their Native American Tribe qualifications. As far as I KNOW….the Cherokees require at least 1/16 blood quantum to be considered a Cherokee tribal member….(Warren claims 1/32…if even true….does NOT QUALIFY)….and even so, that became even more severe/dilute in about early 1990’s when the Oklahoma Cherokee (the area from whence she claims ancestry) erected gamblilng casinos (the tribes over the USA share revenues within their tribes..whether from gambling or from oil wells, etc. ) and actually expunged mixed African American/Native Americans and others who did not meet the blood quantum…. who had been members for more than a century, promised during the Civil War (Cherokees owned Black Slaves…but promised them membership into the tribe for fighting for the Confederacy side by side with them durin the war….). My husband and I even attended a mass meeting with the president of the tribe (from Oklahoma) in CA where this was discussed and advanced in the early 1990’s.
Unless Elizabeth Warren can show a registered tribal enrollement, and receipts for shared income distributed amongst tribal enrolled members from whatever business the tribe is in…….she is NOT a recognized Cherokee OR any other Native American. EVEN a DNA TEST will not “prove” that she is a Cherokee tribal member, as she claims. It MIGHT show a link/percentage of DNA to a GENERAL Native American ancestor…BUT…it will NOT prove tribal membership to the degree that she could claim ….like she falsely did in order to gain access to minority status severally in multiple academic institutions as a student or professor…….
AND as I have said previously here : SHAME SHAME SHAME on the institutions that grant special “status” to anyone and everyone who claims Native American status without KNOWING this basic sort of information that is readily available through our governmental and public health relationships with the several recognized tribes in the USA…..They require NO enrollment documentation, no proof. The US Dept. of Interior as the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affiars) manages all the Indian Blood Quantum and Enrollment data, as well as they oversee the official distribution of any and all funds ( per capita payments, dividends and the Dawes Act land grants in the Oklahoma Territory and elsewhere.) BOOM! Pocahontas Warren is a charlatan…and damned the DNA test…..I dare her to bring the proof through these institutions that I’ve named. FYI. Any busboy/waitress can easily swab her DNA off of a plate or glass or utensil used by her (as it becomes “trash” disposed freely by her after use)….so even IF we still want to see her useless DNA….it can be done without her permission. Maybe the National Inquirer would pay a big gob of money to do this 🙂 It still could be fun. Happy Hunting Grounds 🙂
Heap big smoke – no fire is all I can say. Poko uses “claiming” to be an Indian” for only one reason – to cut in line and ride this wave until she got caught by the real “Indians.” Now she has a chance to prove she is the real deal – so that tells me – SHE IS FAKE NEWS.
kommonsentsjane
Different country, same idea:
The only way to resolve this to everyone’s satisfaction (including Sen. Warren’s) is to administer the “Cultural Appropriation Water Test” or CAWT. The test itself is a bit crude, but simple and effective. Sen. Warren gets cast into the middle of a sufficiently deep pond or lake and made to tread water for 24 hours. If, after that amount of time, she is still treading water then she’s automatically declared a liar (for the test has never been known to fail) and she should therefore continue to be treated as such. On the other hand, if after 24 hours, Sen. Warren is found to have drowned and sunk to the bottom, then good fortune is hers because she is indeed of Indian heritage as she claimed all along! A full round of beers for all and hip hip, hooray!
She will always win in Massatwoshitts
Trevor Noah Makes Fun of Warren for Native American Ancestry …
Noah played a variety of news stories talking about the senator’s claims to having some Native American ancestry. Warren … He explained that, in 2012, an organization examined Warren’s ancestry and found no proof of her having Native American ancestors. …
Also on MTP Sunday, I couldn’t understand why Todd was so angry about Trump while interviewing Mnuchin (and failed, fishing for dirt). So I looked up Trump’s PA speech from Friday… turns out he called Todd a “sleepy-eyed son of a bitch.” Why Trump called him that, I dunno; he was merely relaying a story of how he’d been on the show long before Todd took over… it REALLY shook little Todd up, you could see him quivering there in his seat.
The show opened with a quote from a “Michelle Goldberg” of the NYT, who on that same Friday (03-09-18) said of the Trump-Stormy Tramp scandal, “It’s a campaign finance scandal… an ongoing NATIONAL SECURITY scandal (not just a lurid sex scandal)… take it seriously!” All because Trump’s advisor paid the woman to shut up, and the left is betting Trump paid him back with campaign donations (why? yellow journalism).
Yahoo News editor Matt Bai’s response? “Um, no.” Even they have limits.
Andrea Mitchell, however, claimed “Trump LIED about the tariffs, he’s lying about this. He’ll plead the 5th, pardon a few key witnesses, fire Mueller, and the whole thing will be over.” (my paraphrase). I can’t believe NBC keeps such a dingbat on their show… It’s wackiness. Vitriolic hatred.
It really burns me that Warren will not put her money where her mouth is, so to speak. The fact that she refuses to take a DNA test shows just what a POS she really is. I certainly do hope that she does not run for POTUS. If she should change her mind, this fiasco over her having Indian blood will dog her till the very end. There is no doubt that she has lied about this, in order to gain financially, and professionally. It is not reasonable that she would not claim that heritage way up until she was 38. I guess she must think the rest of us are gullible. Massachusetts just comes up with one goofball after another.
