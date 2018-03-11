Fauxcahontas Sen. Elizabeth Warren refuses DNA test to prove Native American heritage

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claims to be a 1/32 Cherokee “Native American,” on the basis of which she has reaped career “diversity” benefits. It is noteworthy that she didn’t self-identify as Native American until she was 38 and climbing the Harvard law professor ladder.

When questioned about her Cherokee heritage, other than some plagiarized recipes she’d contributed to a 1984 Cherokee cookbook, Pow Wow Chow, which she claimed to have been passed down to her through the Five Tribes families, Warren insisted that she didn’t need to provide documentation of her Cherokee ancestry because family “lore” backs her up.

Alas, the alleged family lore is a pile of horse manure. As William A. Jacobson of Legal Insurrection pointed out on Oct. 4, 2012, there is plenty of evidence that Warren’s story about her parents eloping because her mother was Native American is not true:

Her adult nephew who had researched family genealogy called Warren’s Native American claim just rumor.

The Boston Globe’s attempt to back up the Cherokee family lore actually ended up calling it into serious question.

Warren claims that her 1/32 Cherokee blood supposedly comes from her maternal grandparents, the Crawfords. But Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes unearthed a newspaper clipping from the Muskogee Times Democrat of August 17, 1906, which referred to Warren’s great grandfather John H. Crawford as “a white man.” Worse still, not only was John H. Crawford white instead of Cherokee, he actually shot and wounded a Cherokee.

Marisa Schultz reports for the New York Post that Warren has been under increased pressure to provide evidence of ​her ​Native American roots:

President Trump repeatedly mocked her as “Pocahontas” as recently as yesterday.

as recently as yesterday. An editorial this month in Massachusetts’s Berkshire Eagle urged Warren to buy a DNA test for $99 to resolve the issue once and for all: “All the senator needs to do is spit into a tube, wait a few weeks and get her answer.”

In an interview today on NBC’s Meet the Press, Warren was asked whether she’d take a DNA ancestry test. She refused, saying “I know who I am,” and claimed that she “never used it for anything. Never got any benefit from it anywhere” — which is yet another liar.

Warren then went all treacly, invoking family lore again:

“My mother and daddy were born and raised in Oklahoma. My daddy first saw my mother when they were both teenagers. He fell in love with this tall, quiet girl who played the piano. Head over heels. But his family was bitterly opposed to their relationship because she was part Native American. They eventually eloped. That’s the story that my brothers and I all learned from our mom and our dad, from our grandparents. It’s a part of me and nobody’s going to take that part of me away.”

Blah, blah, blah.

Warren went on the offensive, accusing President Trump of using a “racial slur” against her by calling her Pocahontas.

Next, Warren became patronizing.

About President Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in May, Warren said “I am very worried that they’re going to take advantage of him” because of lack of staffing and expertise at the State Department. In effect, Warren implies Trump is stupid and a simpleton who will be outmatched and outwitted by the vastly more intelligent and resourceful and obese Kim Jong-un.

The only good news that came out of Warren’s Meet the Press interview is her denial of any interest in challenging President Trump in 2020. She said, “I am not running for president of the United States.”

On the other hand, since she is still lying about her Native American heritage, one would be a fool to actually believe her . . . about anything.

~Eowyn

