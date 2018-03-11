Cop goes easy on teen for hitting him; she brags about hating cops on Facebook

Her momma must be so proud.

From NY Post: This might make NYPD cops think twice about cutting someone a break.

A teen slugged a Brooklyn police officer in the face, but the cop took it easy on her and decided not to haul her in on a felony charge, law enforcement sources said.

Diamond Forrest, 17, repaid the kindness by gloating about it on social media — and admitting to The Post that she hates cops.

The unidentified housing officer was among several cops who responded to an apartment in East New York, where the 5-foot-4, 170-pound teen was “acting in a violent and threatening manner,” the sources said. Forrest allegedly punched the cop, and then said, “I’m sorry I hit you, officer.”

He decided not to arrest her because he wasn’t injured during the incident shortly before midnight Tuesday, sources said.

Forrest was slapped with a summons for disorderly conduct, a violation punishable by a maximum 15 days in jail, instead of a more serious offense like second-degree assault on a police officer. That crime is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of two years.

Following the incident, Forrest wrote on Facebook: “I duffed like 3 cops today .. I’m glad they let me go,” along with a crying emoji.

Her Facebook page also features a photo posted in October that shows her holding up her middle finger alongside a 75th Precinct police cruiser. “75th Precinct is horrible,” Forrest told The Post. “I don’t like them. I don’t like how they go about things. It’s despicable and horrible.”

Forrest said she called for help Tuesday night “because I was having trouble with my boyfriend’s brother. “I called for help, but when they came in, they came in acting rough and pushed me out the way,” she said. “They hit me first! That’s why they didn’t arrest me.

“I hit one of them by accident,” she added.

Forrest also claimed she was put into handcuffs, and sent The Post a photo of thin, raised marks around her right wrist. “They gave me a ticket and told me to behave for the next six months,” she said.

The head of the NYPD sergeants union, Ed Mullins, said he’d never heard of anyone avoiding arrest in an attack on a cop.“We’re sending a message that it’s OK to punch a police officer,” he fumed. “This never would have happened 30 years ago.”



