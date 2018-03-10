The curious case of Parkland school shooting hero coach Aaron Feis

Disclaimer: This post means no disrespect to Aaron Feis or his family. It is written as an exercise in free speech and free thought, which are rights guaranteed to Americans by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The mass shooting at in Marjory Stoneman Douglas School, Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018, sparked a gun control campaign that gathers momentum by the day.

Among the seventeen people whom alleged lone gunman Nikolas Cruz shot to death was Aaron Feis, 37, the school’s assistant football coach, security guard, and bus driver.

Hailed a “true hero,” Feis stepped in front of “multiple” students to shield them from the gunfire. He died from his injuries early the next day. (WFLA Channel 8)

On February 22, 2018, football players wearing Stoneman Douglas jerseys carried Feis’ casket into the the Church By The Glades in Coral Springs, FL. (Time)

There’s a GoFundMe page, “In Honor of Our Fallen Hero,” soliciting donations to help support Feis’s family, with a goal of $220,000. As of this afternoon, $215,529 have been donated.

In addition, there is also a GoFundMe campaign created by the Broward Education Foundation, with a goal of $3 million, which will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families, including Feis’s family. As of this afternoon, $2,779,740 have been donated.

Below are images of Aaron Feis I found on the web.

He has a distinctive look: bald head, red beard, thick neck, glasses, and heavy set. Imagine what he would look like from the back.

Reporting for Times of Israel, Terry Spencer poignantly describes the February 16 funeral of another Parkland victim, 18-year-old Meadow Pollack:

With more than 1,000 mourners including Gov. Rick Scott packed into Temple K’ol Tikvah, Andrew Pollack looked down at the plain pine coffin of his 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, and then told the crowd, “I am very angry and upset about what transpired.” “You killed my kid!” he yelled, referring to Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of gunning down Meadow Pollack, 13 other Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, the athletic director, a coach and a geography teacher on Wednesday.

The Times of Israel article includes an AP photo of Meadow Pollack’s funeral (h/t NoDisInfo.com):

See that man on the left? — bald, beard, thick neck, glasses, and heavy set.

According to the people search engine TruthFinder, Aaron Louis Feis, who lives in Coral Springs, FL, about 4 miles from Parkland, has two male relatives:

Louis S. Feis, 61 (Aaron’s father?)

Raymond Burton Feis, 30 (Aaron’s brother?)

TruthFinder says Aaron Feis had also worked at Yard Guy Lawn Care for 2½ months in 2017, February 7 to April 24. Yard Guy Lawn Care LLC is one of three “corporate filings” associated with Aaron Feis, who is its manager and registered agent:

Filing number: #L16000016978

Filing date: Jan. 25, 2016

Filing office name: State Department /Corporation Division

Why would a lawn care business be filed with the State Department?

Yard Guy Lawn Service is a lawn and garden service located in Coral Springs, FL. It opened its doors in 2013 and now has an estimated $52,853 USD in yearly revenue and approximately 2 employees. (FindTheCompany)

Bizapedia says Yard Guy Lawn Care LLC’s registered agent is Aaron Feis and has two principals on record, Aaron Feis and Raymond Feis, who are both managers.

According to TruthFinder, Louis S. Feis, 61, who lives in Coral Springs, FL, is probably the father of Aaron Feis, 37, and Raymond Burton Feis, 30. Louis Feis had an emergency medical technician license from New York, which expired in 1986. He declared bankruptcy in 2006, and does not seem to have a Facebook page or other social media accounts.

TruthFinder says Raymond Burton Feis, 30, who also lives in Coral Springs, FL, started working for Yard Guy Lawn Care on April 24, 2017, the last day of Aaron Feis’ employment at Yard Guy Lawn Care. Raymond Feis posted these pics of himself to Facebook in March 2017:

Below is a composite I made of Aaron Feis, Raymond Feis, Louis Feis (?), and the mystery man at Meadow Pollack’s funeral.

While there is a family resemblance between Aaron Feis and his brother Raymond and father Louis — they are all bald, bearded and wear glasses — neither Raymond nor Louis is heavy set like Aaron.

What do you think?

~Eowyn

