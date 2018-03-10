Modern Family TV stars call for “common sense” gun laws and slam the NRA

Yet they use guns for “fun” in their TV show.

HYPOCRITES.

From Daily Mail: The cast of Modern Family has put its support behind young protesters calling for a change to gun laws in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

In a video which some of the stars shared on Instagram on Thursday, the cast all call for an end to gun violence and slam lawmakers for ‘putting the interests of the NRA ahead of what’s best for our children’.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould and Ty Burrell all appear in the short clip.

‘We send our condolences and support to the people of Parkland,’ said Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, at the beginning. He is followed by Hyland who extends their well wishes to ‘people everywhere fighting for common sense gun laws.’

Julie Bowen, aka Claire Dunphy, follows. ‘Your bravery and resolve in response to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope,’ she said.

She is followed by her onscreen father Ed O’Neill who carries on her thought. ‘That someday our lawmakers will stop putting the interests of the NRA,’ he said, leading to his on-screen wife, Sofia Vergara, who chimed in: ‘Ahead of what’s best for our children.’

Hyland carries on: ‘You’ve shown young people, you’ve shown everyone it is not enough to just like post and retweet.’

‘We all need to get involved.’

Ariel Winter, her onscreen sister, picks up the script there, saying: ‘And we all have to register to vote.’

Tyler Ferguson, Bowen, Vergara and Ty Burrell continue in sequence. ‘Too many lives have been lost. Too many excuses have been made. So thank you for taking on this challenge,’ they say in order.

The cast then vowed to join students from Stoneman Douglas High School as they take to the streets of Washington DC on March 24 at the March for Our Lives protest against gun laws.

‘We will be right there by your side as Americans take to the streets on March 24,’ O’Neill said. Eric Stonestreet, who plays Tyler Ferguson’s on-screen husband, added: ‘Making our voices heard at the March for Our Lives.’

Tyler Ferguson ended the impassioned video with: ‘On behalf of families everywhere,’ leading to a chorus of the cast saying: ‘Never again.’

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hyland wrote: ‘A message from me and my modern family to march for our lives on March 24. Support Everytown, Moms Demand and the safety of our future.’

They asked followers to support their efforts by donating to Everytown and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

They are the latest celebrities to vow to attend the march. George and Amal Clooney say they will be there with their young twins Ella and Alexander. The couple have also donated $500,00 to the event as has Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

DCG

