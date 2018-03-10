Don’t waste your money: Oprah Winfrey’s new movie, “A Wrinkle in Time,” hammered by critics

Oprah Winfrey stars in a new movie (opened 3/9/18), A Wrinkle in Time, which critics are lambasting. About the movie:

“A Wrinkle in Time is a 2018 American science fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine, and follows a young girl who, with the help of three astral travelers, sets off on a quest to find her father, who went missing after discovering a new planet.”

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 42% based on 97 reviews and an average rating of 5.2/10. Some of the reviews:

“ A socially progressive viewpoint , diverse casting and crew members, positive role models and hopeful upbeat messages are one thing, but a good time at the movies is another thing entirely . The movie isn’t scary, suspenseful, gripping in the least.”

diverse casting and crew members, positive role models and hopeful upbeat messages are one thing, but a good time at the movies is another thing entirely. The movie isn't scary, suspenseful, gripping in the least." "But this movie relied so heavily on the glinting plastic toolbox of CGI that the magic just never arrived. The kid in me left the theater sadly disappointed."

” “The director not only fails to capture the childlike wonder of A Wrinkle in Time; she also reveals herself to be a terrible director of children .”

.” “It’s impossible to not cheer for the message of A Wrinkle in Time-But those messages should be conveyed organically, through plot and character. Here, they have all the subtlety of a promoted tweet .”

.” “Well-intentioned, well-acted, but a bit of a mess.”

Ouch.

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

DCG

