Don’t waste your money: Oprah Winfrey’s new movie, “A Wrinkle in Time,” hammered by critics

Oprah Winfrey stars in a new movie (opened 3/9/18), A Wrinkle in Time, which critics are lambasting. About the movie:
“A Wrinkle in Time is a 2018 American science fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine, and follows a young girl who, with the help of three astral travelers, sets off on a quest to find her father, who went missing after discovering a new planet.”
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 42% based on 97 reviews and an average rating of 5.2/10. Some of the reviews:
- “A socially progressive viewpoint, diverse casting and crew members, positive role models and hopeful upbeat messages are one thing, but a good time at the movies is another thing entirely. The movie isn’t scary, suspenseful, gripping in the least.”
- “But this movie relied so heavily on the glinting plastic toolbox of CGI that the magic just never arrived. The kid in me left the theater sadly disappointed.”
- “The director not only fails to capture the childlike wonder of A Wrinkle in Time; she also reveals herself to be a terrible director of children.”
- “It’s impossible to not cheer for the message of A Wrinkle in Time-But those messages should be conveyed organically, through plot and character. Here, they have all the subtlety of a promoted tweet.”
- “Well-intentioned, well-acted, but a bit of a mess.”
Ouch.
Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.
DCG
Oooop…rah!… Another one bites the dust. Trash can, please!
Maybe people are not liking it because they promised “wine… free” and turned out to be just “Winfrey”… not even “whine free” and you had to pay for the ticket?
Isn’t the colour of her hair cultural appropriation? Lol…
The straightness of St. Oprah’s hair is, too.
Seems to me that only white people can be accused of that stuff.
A wrinkle in time saves nine
Some cowering white gal writing at Vanity Fair says Oprah is part Glynda the Good Witch and part Maya Angelou, when the truth is probably more like a laughably PC Aunt Jemima—making this maybe one of the best unintended comedy hits in some time.
Apparently this movie is so incredibly bad that its awkwardness is now being spun as its authenticity, as well its risible pseudo-profundity being not meaningless drivel but rather empowering, which in today’s PC world means it’s opposite, as in unmerited privilege and position for women and blacks, or better yet both as in this case. But, I wouldn’t sit in a movie theater if admission was free, so I’ll have to rely on others to bring home the laughs on this one.
Strike one: I hated that book. Strike two: Hollywood, today, makes movies catering to 6th graders. Strike three: it stars Okra Wintry. Go see Darkest Hour.
HA HA HA HA!
Don’t waste your money according to the critics.
Don’t want to have anything to do with Winfrey – she used the white people to climb the ladder and look at her now. But that is the way life is when people get rich – they forget who brought to the dance.
When she whines about America and Donald Trump – she is whining about the American people who voted him in.
And besides she is riding on Obama’s “magic carpet.”
kommonsentsjane
Jane, true about the magic carpet, I can’t wait till it’s pulled from under her and she falls flat on her ass!
Honest history will not be kind to Obama and I think the upcoming generation is going to take a dim view of the people who slobbered over him. They’re going to look around at the disastrous policies that led to their vastly diminished condition of life and treat the Winreys of the world as the cause of their misery. Won’t happen in our lifetimes but it’s a coming.
Saint Oprah. 😇 My husband was telling me that she calls her big mansion “The Promised Land” , and she named the trees in her yard after the Apostles. Oprah is a snake in the grass. She wants people to believe she has some kind of holiness about her, yet she denies that Jesus is the only way. In fact, she more than denies Jesus, she scoffs at Him and berates people who tell her she is wrong. She hyped and promoted books by all of her new age gurus, one of which said that Christ’s journey to the cross should be the last useless journey ever made.
Something about Oprah has always turned my stomach, even back in the 80s when her show first came on. I couldn’t figure out what it was about her that drew in so many people. Something in my spirit knew she was a phony and a false teacher, I guess. I can honestly say that the mere sight of her makes my skin crawl. I think she is a true disciple of that original 🐍 snake 🐍 in the grass. The one that slithered through the Garden of Eden and caused the entire creation to fall.
It was much better as an animated movie in the ’70s.
