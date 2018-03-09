The curious case of Parkland school shooting victim Kyle Laman

Yesterday, Tony Mead posted on his Facebook page a YouTube video of 15-year-old Kyle Laman, one of the wounded in the February 14 mass shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
See Mead’s guest post of January 17, 2018: “Satanic Pedophilia Within Our Society”.
Soon after Mead published that post, Facebook issued him a stern warning — that the post “contains content that violates our Terms of Use” — and unilaterally took it down.
If you go to the link of Mead’s post, you now get this message:
Facebook‘s reason for taking down Mead’s post (“A post you made contains content that violates our Terms of Use”) is at once ambiguous and broad because Facebook‘s Terms of Service are many and numerous. Without specifying which term of service Mead allegedly had violated, the statement “A post you made contains content that violates our Terms of Use” amounts to a catch-all excuse to justify arbitrary censorship.
So what was so offensive about Tony Mead’s post?
This is the NBC Today news video that Mead posted:
As Americans, whose exercise of free speech is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, we respectfully ask the following four questions about the NBC news video:
(1) NBC reporter Kerry Sanders said “a round of AR-15 tore through” Kyle Laman’s ankle.
New Health Advisor has a page, “Can I Walk on Fractured Ankle”. A fractured ankle is defined as “when a bone at or near the ankle joint breaks.” Kyle Laman’s ankle was more than fractured, having been “torn through” by “a round of AR-15”. Kyle Laman’s ankle was shattered.
In the case of a fractured ankle, New Health Advisor says:
“It is usually very difficult to put weight on your fractured ankle and you should not put any weight on your broken ankle for the first few weeks at least (most commonly 6-8 weeks). Just walk with assistance and shifting weight to the good foot . . . . Some people even feel dizzy or sick mainly due to the pain and shock of breaking their ankle.“
In Kyle Laman’s case, his ankle had just been “torn through” by “a round of AR-15”. How did he manage to not only walk, but “run down three flights of stairs”? He even had the presence of mind to give authorities a “complete description” of the shooter — what the shooter was wearing, and even the type of weapon he was using.
(2) According to New Health Advisor, a fractured ankle is treated with a plaster cast — “It is important to put your fractured ankle in a plaster cast for at least six weeks“.
In the NBC Today video, which was published to YouTube on March 2, 2018, just 16 days after Kyle Laman’s ankle had been “torn through” by “a round of AR-15,” his shattered — not fractured — ankle is not in a plaster cast. Instead, in the screenshot below, from the 0:41 mark in the video, Laman’s leg is fitted with what appears to be a metal leg-stabilizer.
(3) The above image is curious for another reason — Laman’s foot doesn’t seem to have toe nails. Why’s that?
I’ve cropped the image and enlarged it:
Is the foot a prosthetic?
(4) Then there is the matter of Laman’s wandering wounded leg.
Here’s a screenshot I took at the 0:12 mark, showing Laman’s wounded leg to be his right leg:
But in the screenshot below, at the 1:56 mark, the curvature of Laman’s body suggests the wounded leg is now his left leg. I had to really slow down the video in order to grab that screenshot because right after the camera shows Laman’s wounded left leg, it quickly cuts away.
There is a Go Fund Me soliciting donations for Kyle Laman, with a goal of raising $50,000. As of this morning, $38,820 have been donated.
~Eowyn
Deep State or NWO or what ever you want to call them are busy little bees and why is that only a few people ask the right questions. The whole emotional thing to drive people to an end that they want. And that is TAKE up the guns so they can have total control of this country and the rest of the world. So how do you combat this : Bring it to the front show it for what it is and every time I do that I get accused of being racist, a right wing gun nut, and a whole host of names. Where do we start and how do we over come this? And with the way they are passing stupid laws right now your afraid to say or do anything. The sec you do someone is going to report you as unstable and deem you need to see a DR. Then the swat team shows up kicks down your door take your guns and lock you up. God help us.
Good catch Dr.
Sounds like the Sandyhoax Method is alive and hooking suckers…
I think Mr. Laman may have been taking acting lessons from John McCain! He also told him it was a good idea to take the cast off his injured ankle and put it on his good ankle to give it a rest. This is standard medical practice now. 😁😸😀
Maybe they even have the same “Dr.”?
These “events” are going to become like the Where’s Waldo or find the mistakes in the photos.
In the last picture it is suggested that the left leg appears to be the wounded leg; it also appears to me that he is completely missing half his right leg.
Actually, his ENTIRE right leg is missing! 😀
definitely good catch Dr. Eowyn…that explains why his toes never moved.
You are right, that foot looked phony.
What I would like to know is: how many traitors are there out there willing to lie like this? If I were a crisis actor who thought I was participating in one of these drills, etc, for preparedness, and then I saw my performance being touted as real on the TV, I would be livid, outraged,and I would find some way to speak out. If these people don’t come forward after their participation in a fraud then they have to be knowingly, and be willingly going along with the deception. How can there be that many satanists running around who would do something so evil as to help perpetrate a fraud of this magnitude on the whole world?.
I must be out of touch or something with how rampant the evil is out there, because this simply boggles my mind. We know about deep state evil, but it seems they have active agents in communities everywhere.
Lana . . . . Excellent Question! But, as we saw at Sandy Hook, any number of those who were “parents, neighbors, city officials, etc., according to the city property records showed that their houses had a balance of $0.00, which means we have plenty of folks who will lie, cheat, bare false witness if the payoff is great enough. I would love to know the financial history of this young man’s parents. Do they own a home, if so what is the balance on the mortgage? Do they rent? Will they be purchasing a home in the near future, if so, what will the balance of the mortgage be? Yes, we have seen this kind of garbage before, and I suppose, we will be seeing it again.
God Bless Our Nation, may we ever be a free people!
You bring up many things I have forgotten Auntie. I do know that Newtown was supposed to be a Satanist hub, and I suppose this place in Broward could be too.
I wish someone who lives in the area of that kid above would stake out his home and see if he happens to come waltzing out of the house without the prosthetic.
MSDS Strong T-shirts, where can we get them? They were made quickly. It is reported on those NBC videos that “Kyle received a massive wound in his ankle area.” and he “Had another surgery yesterday.” Two surgeries. His recovery was amazing, no IVs and no indication on his inner arms that he had had IVs. Those expressing such anger about our Constitution, President Trump, and the NRA should understand that such problems could have been prevented with existing rules. By the way, is there a by student at that school that might have an accident common to that part of Florida?
Wow, where to begin? Of course the censorship issue is a big one. It also shows what lengths they’ll go to in order to prevent anyone from controlling the narrative. Remember, this isn’t “THEIR” information, it’s OURS.
Using social media to control information is something new. Lately the meme here has been that “it’s private property so they can do as they wish”. This is a corollary of “we’re news, but we can lie to you”. Both manifestations have the same problem. They operated under license and both are committing frauds in that they purport to tell the truth.
Now, as to the leg. I can’t really tell. It almost appears that the leg itself is phony and one end is tucked under the cover. Why else would he be in such an unnatural position?
I’ve had two of my daughters break their legs/ankles seriously when they were growing up. I know how painful that can be. Both had large plaster casts. One had surgery, which from the sound of the alleged wound, would be required. In my oldest daughter’s case, after the surgery her leg continued to swell and we had to have them split the cast to relieve pressure.
She was not up at all for weeks. She was going to high school and I had to take her in a wheelchair.
First, why would they complain that he ran the video? Obviously, they didn’t like the “treatment” it received. It is painfully obvious that we need other sources than YouTube and Facebook. Once those are developed the spook outlets will die.
I can’t categorically say about the left/right dichotomy. I still think the leg looks phony. Usually there is much swelling and discoloration. He most certainly would not be running, or walking, down the hall. Just like with the others, they are insulting. We are supposed to sign up to be fools. No thanks, go peddle your propaganda elsewhere!
