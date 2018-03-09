Suspect in Denver fatal hit-and-run wanted by ICE; sheriff’s department refuses to honor detainer

From KDVR: An undocumented immigrant illegal alien is in jail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents want to take him into custody.
But the Denver Sheriff’s Department refuses to honor the detainer.
Denver stopped honoring detainer orders from ICE in 2014. If the undocumented immigrant illegal alien, 26-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, posts his $25,000 bond, he’s free to go until his next court date.
Cellphone video captured the fiery aftermath of the deadly hit-and-run crash at Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard over the weekend.
The Denver Police Department said Zamarripa-Castaneda slammed into a semitruck, killing the driver.
Police say he then fled the scene. Officers located him the next day at his home and noted that his speech was slurred. Officers arrested him on vehicular homicide charges.
On Monday, ICE agents discovered Zamarripa-Castaneda is in the United States illegally, and immediately issued an immigration detainer in an effort to gain custody to get him deported to Mexico.
But the sheriff’s department refuses to honor it after rulings that it is potentially liable for a Fourth Amendment violation.
Spokesman Carl Rusnok said ICE prefers the criminal justice system serve its course and after sentencing, it would get custody of the criminal.
The sheriff’s department said the city will always enforce a warrant or order signed by a federal judge or magistrate. ICE said getting that warrant signed is no easy task.
“One of the issues is we detain somewhere around 34,000 to 40,000 people per day,” Rusnok said. “We place detainers on thousands and thousands of people. Getting federal warrants for each one of those individuals would be extremely time consuming and it’s something we don’t have the resources for.”
As of now, if Zamarripa-Castaneda posts bond, ICE cannot deport him. Rusnok said that’s an issue of public safety. “By ICE taking custody of these individuals, we actually help improve public safety by taking these criminal aliens off the streets and ultimately removing them to their country of origin,” Rusnok said.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office has not officially charged Zamarripa-Castaneda.
Assuming it does, a spokesman said the intention is to prosecute defendants first upon a conviction and have them serve time in Colorado before ICE might deport them for criminal behavior.
DCG
Simply put, Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman is an outlaw.
Arrest the POS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Surprise!
Firman is a Jewish surname: https://www.hebrewsurnames.com/FIRMAN
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just going to say, how many of these mentally ill officials can there be, when I saw your post here. This is a repeat of Oakland’s’ mayor (((Shcaff))) I guess no mental illness here, just keeping with the agenda to destroy sovereignty and create chaos.
On the other hand…sounds like the name is a version of Fuhrman which I looked up on the same website you provided. Remember Mark Furman? He never struck me as being Jewish, and yet if you look it up it is designated as a Jewish name. Also on the link you provided, ifyou scroll down emigres under FIrman designate their religion mostly as Catholic, Protestant- no Judaism. And yet under Fuhrman most are listed as Jewish. So it may be hard to tell who left their Judaism far behind, who is a Crypto, and who is outwardly Jewish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN Dr. Eowyn! POS is 100% right! A disgrace to the uniform and those who truly dedicate themselves to do their best to serve and protect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This has been going on for a while now. My question is when will a family member who has nothing to lose go and find people like this who are getting a pass for killing their family member. Seems the government isn’t getting it done on the local level and eventually people will get fed up and some will take the law into their own hands. Now they have not only killed a family member but caused another to be incarcerated. Very good Post DCG people need to voice an opinion and scream it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What are the laws regarding harboring a criminal? Charge the four-star sheriff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How could any sane person be against ICE clipping this killer’s wings, so to speak? I am disgusted by the action’s of all these officials who have taken it upon themselves to put the “needs of illegals” about the safety of actual American citizens. People should write and call and tell this joke of a Sherriff just what they think of him. He truly is, as Dr Eowyn has already stated . . . . . a POS!
LikeLiked by 1 person