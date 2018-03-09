Hero dog, beaten and shot, protects boy from home invaders

Tracy Bloom reports for KTLA5 that a German shepherd was brutally beaten and shot multiple times while trying to protect his teenage owner, who was home alone when two thieves broke into the family’s residence in Des Moines, Washington.
The home-invasion occurred in broad daylight about 12:20 p.m. on a weekday, February 21, 2018, in the 1400 block of South 234th Street.
The heroic German Shepherd is appropriately named Rex, which means king.
Des Moines Police Department Cmdr. Doug Jenkins said, “A 16-year-old boy who was home alone said he believed someone was breaking in. He heard noises and voices, ran upstairs and hid in closet. He continued relaying everything he heard on the phone with dispatch.”
The teen was hiding in a closet with his dog, Rex, when the 2-year-old German shepherd ran downstairs to confront the intruders. The thieves beat the dog, leaving him badly injured.
Even after being bloodied and hurt, Rex still had enough strength left to get back to the boy — his best friend — and protect him as the thieves proceeded into the bedrooms, including the one where the boy was hiding. The thieves opened fire, shooting Rex multiple times. He was struck in the neck, leg and knee, yet managed to survive.
The boy’s aunt, Susy Cadena, calls Rex a “hero dog” in a GoFundMe page:
“As they entered the room where my nephew was hiding in the closet, Rex came out with the little strength he had left in him and threw himself at them as he knew my nephew was in danger. My nephew was protected by his eternal friend until the last bit of strength he had in him to do what his unconditional, loving instinct told him to.”
The intruders fled the home as they heard the sound of approaching police sirens. They were gone by the time responding officers arrived at the scene.
Rex was taken to an animal hospital in critical condition and was later transported to BluePearl Veterinary Partners. Rex remains in the veterinary intensive care unit, but his condition has since been upgraded to stable.
His owners, who have already spent $2,000 on Rex’s medical expenses, are trying to raise funds to pay for the surgery Rex needs to save his life.
After just one day, Rex’s GoFundMe had surpassed its goal of $10,000.
Something about the love of a Dog. I think for someone to shoot my dog would cause me to do like wise. The dog is a family member just like a police dog you look at them as members and their life is like everyone else’s in the group. I sometimes prefer their company more than humans for its unconditional love.
Thanks Doc your edits are right on time.☻
I know I feel that way about my pets too. The protectiveness you feel for them is like a child because they have the same type of innocence.
This one brought a tear. What a wonderful being.
I’m really glad the dog survived and the 16 year old is safe.
Now, let’s get that boy some firearms training……
Great dog. Wonderful outcome. I agree with Silhouette, the boy needs some firearms training.
And this is why there should be guns in this home, and the 16 yo teen should have access to them, and should have been more than justified to shoot the criminals, rather than go hide in a closet while his dog tried to protect him and gets shot. The police is always minutes away when seconds count, and when they aren’t, often they just stay away and let those they should be protecting get shot and killed, as recently happened in a certain school in Florida. Good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns, and that’s as simple as it gets!
Such a wonderful dog! Glad he’ll be ok.
Now think back to those despicable creeps parading as dogs [‘Human dogs at 2018 Mardi Gras, Australia’], compare & contrast them as ‘intelligent creatures’ and tell me which one you want in your home, nevermind trust w/your life!
Real doggie, no question.
Joseph . . . . There is little doubt that real dogs are far and away more worthwhile than idiots who dress as dogs. Frankly, they don’t even qualify are fully functioning human beings . . . I mean really, if you eat all your meals out of a dog’s bowl. You have to be considered one brick short of a load.
Good dog. Kid needs firearm training, plus about improvised weapons and a baseball bat (or similar) too.
Anonymous . . . . Personally, I would be all in favor for firearm training, but not so much out arming a teenager with a crow bar or a bat. I would think that at least you could shot the thugs, but should they get close enough to you that them be able to take away your crow bar or bat–they will not doubt use it on the young man.
Not knowing what there family dynamics are . . . Heaven help the kid, if his parent’s are rabid anti-gunners. When confronted with thugs who would do such damage to this animal, I have little doubt but what they would not think twice at doing the same to a human.
Dr Eowyn . . . . Thank you for bringing this particular article to are attention. I can only say . . . . Rex, is a noble creature. I do wish him a speedy, and complete recovery. Interesting to note, the GoFundMe page now has donations that amount to $62,000 on a goal of $10,000. This tells me that other’s see in this creature a guardian angel sent to Earth to protect this very lucky young man.
