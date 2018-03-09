“Genderqueer” activist new face of Fluide makeup campaign

This is a man who claims he feels out of place because of his body hair. I believe it’s more than the body hair that makes him feel “out of place.”

From Yahoo: Spring is approaching, which means cuffing season is officially over. To celebrate all the freedom and excitement that provides, inclusive makeup brand Fluide has created the Uncuffed lipstick line and enlisted the help and model-good looks of activist Jacob Tobia for a new campaign.

Tobia is a gender nonconforming #transtrender and the author of Sissy, a memoir about their childhood. You also may have seen them on MTV’s True Life: I’m Genderqueer, which was nominated for a GLAAD (the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Award. Of their new campaign, “I’ve always wanted to be the face of a beauty campaign, but it took a courageous brand like Fluide to finally make that vision into a reality,” Tobia said.

“Gender nonconforming people have always been trailblazers in the fashion and beauty world, but our contributions have often been overlooked, erased, or displayed on bodies other than our own,” Tobia continued. “Fluide celebrates the beauty of nonbinary and gender nonconforming people not in spite of our trans identity, but because of it – being the face of Fluide’s new campaign makes me feel like the beauty world is finally beginning to recognize our contributions.”

An inclusive, cruelty-free brand, Fluide that donates five percent of each sale to LGBTQ health and advocacy non-profits. Isabelle Giancarlo, Fluide’s co-founder, said the brand chose Tobia as the face of the campaign because Tobia is “inventive, irreverent, and true to themselves.” Giancarlo also said Tobia “embodies the spirit of Fluide, which is about celebrating the infinite ways we express selfhood, gender and identity.”

DCG

