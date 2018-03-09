Friday Funny

Posted on March 9, 2018 by | 7 Comments

Ya just gotta love nurses:

showerbar

-Dave

(H/t my NB bud Michael)

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor. Bookmark the permalink.

7 responses to “Friday Funny

  1. palcau ioan | March 9, 2018 at 12:01 pm | Reply

    lol

    Liked by 4 people

  2. DCG | March 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Reply

    That’s funny!

    Liked by 5 people

  3. Auntie Lulu | March 9, 2018 at 12:32 pm | Reply

    Dave . . . . That is truly beyond hilarious!!! Thank you for the laugh.

    Liked by 5 people

  4. Cabin 1954 | March 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm | Reply

    My laugh for the day.

    Liked by 5 people

  5. Brian Heinz | March 9, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    So good to end a day with a laugh thank you for that.

    Liked by 4 people

  6. weezy | March 9, 2018 at 1:50 pm | Reply

    🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸😂

    Liked by 4 people

  7. Grif | March 9, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Reply

    Best medical advice I’ve had all winter!

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s