New Mexico teachers plan to fight “weapons of war” with pepper spray

Apparently none of these teachers know the meaning of the word “equalizer.”
From KRQE (ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) – Local teachers are taking matters into their own hands to protect themselves and their students.
Sunday, educators from across Albuquerque and Rio Rancho came together for the first of many self-defense and active shooter response courses.
“We live in a very unsafe world right now, I’m here to learn how to keep myself safe,” said Assistant Principal Deb Moya.
An Albuquerque Public Schools teacher, who also runs a dance company, opened up her space and partnered with a local combat coach to host the training. She wants to ensure her fellow educators can protect themselves.
“After the shooting in Florida, I think it hit us all differently because it happened again and we start asking ourselves what do we do differently,” said Christina Daly.
Daly said she’s implementing these weekly courses to replace fear with confidence. “Our goal is to empower our teachers to givethem confidence so that kids can be kids in the schools,” Daly said.
Included in the training was the use of pepper spray. Many of the teachers are advocating for a change in APS policy to allow them to carry it. “Its [sic] a device that I can use if somebody attacks me,” Moya said.
These educators said they can defend themselves with an advanced version of pepper spray — the Tiger Light Defense Alert Device. “I can spray them I can hit them, there is a lot I can do with it,” Moya said.
They believe the more they know the better they can teach and protect their students. “I’m not interested in standing around waiting for a problem to be fixed on someone else’s watch, I’m doing what I can to fix the problem,” Daly said.
The unique pepper spray device also has an app, giving them access to emergency calls with the press of a button.
APS officers have active shooter training but it’s unclear if teachers do.
h/t Breitbart
DCG
While it’s good that these public school teachers are getting training in self defense, did it occur to them to learn how to shoot a gun and to arm themselves?
I have a fire arm and you have a spray, i can hit you from further away…
Moral of the story , never bring a knife ( or in this case a sword ) , to a gun fight . You will lose ………………….
One of the better film sequences . First time I saw this , laughed my ass off , big time !!!
Its was a good scene. But depending on how far a person is I can stab you if your with in 10 feet before you pull your gun. The police in Memphis changed how they go after a criminal with a knife because of what I showed them. They now move away from the knife till they get their gun out.
Thinking about the school safety issue is a good thing. Not sure about peper spray, but they are at least being proactive and should be commended not ridiculed.
Not so good is the Governor of Florida’s grandstanding and waffling on guns and schools.
My first reaction to his remarks was he is in the teacher union’s pocket.
Now he is clouding up the water on a bill his state legislature has proposed.
And the media is doing their typical lousy job at informing the public.
If “they” raised the age to purchase a gun I will just buy guns for my grandchildren like I already had done several years ago for my own daughter who was living in a bad area and felt threatened.
It could be worse , they might have decided on using harsh language
I’m sure that would scare the begeebers out of someone with an AR-15
Bring pepper spray and a flashlight to a gunfight? That’s not even a knife.
Like using a switch on a bear you know what kinda results you’ll get if an active shoot is trained the spray is a joke. But it makes them feel safer but in reality it gives them false hope. You are better off using a knife at 10 feet a trained person can stab you to death before you can pull your gun unless you have trained for it. I used to train police and military how to off set this.
