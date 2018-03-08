Washington state law allows students to return to school after arrests for guns, threats

The NRA was in full support of the Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994. Wayne LaPierre even provided testimony in favor of this law.
Who you gonna blame now, gun grabbers?
From MyNorthwest.com: Some students arrested for making threats, or even bringing weapons to school, are often allowed and encouraged by state and federal laws to return to the same school weeks later.
Parents and students at Bonney Lake High School reached out to KIRO 7 in February, saying a student returned to class after he was arrested the previous semester for carrying a loaded handgun to school and allegedly making threats to use it. Bonney Lake police confirmed the arrest and the discovery of the loaded pistol.
“I know my parents got a safety note from the school the day he was arrested,” said “Ronda,” a BLHS junior who wished to remain anonymous. “Then, last month, he was right back in school. We were like, why is he back here? Why were our parents not warned?”
Frustrated parents turned to a discussion page on Facebook. Among the 200 comments, one wrote, “Am I the only parent who is concerned that BLHS allowed the boy who brought the gun to school back in class? This is crazy!”
Rhonda said BLHS teachers, who seemed willing to discuss the arrest the day it happened, told students they were not allowed to talk about the conditions of the student’s return. The Sumner School District told KIRO 7 student privacy laws prevented them from sharing specific information, but the situation was “handled.” The district did not return phone messages March 5.
Under the Federal Gun Free Schools Act and a similar state law (RCW 28A.600.420) a student “shall be expelled from school for not less than one year” for firearms violations. But the laws also allow that district superintendent “may modify the expulsion of a student on a case-by-case basis.”
But according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), special education students with known disabilities are given more federal rights to continue their education after being disciplined. That means, by law, a student could return to the same school within 45 days, even if they’re accused of making threats, or bringing a weapon to school — if the school determines the behavior happened because of the disability.
A legal expert with OSPI said special exceptions are made for students with an IEP (Individualized Education Program). According to Washington state law, “Students eligible for special education, in general, may not be removed from her/his educational placement for more than 10 school days in a row or be subjected to a series of removals that total more than 10 school days in a year.”
“The exception to the rule, however, is when your student’s misbehavior involves ‘Special Circumstances’ — weapons, illegal drugs, or serious bodily injury. Your student may be removed for up to 45 school days regardless of whether your student’s behavior was a manifestation of her/his disability.”
School shooting threats have been made in Blaine, Bremerton, Eatonville, Spanaway Lake, Tacoma, Renton and Seattle since the massacre in Florida last month. Some have resulted in student arrests, but privacy laws prevent school districts from revealing specific details about students with an IEP.
Rhonda says students used to communicating every emotion on social media would feel more assured if they heard more details. “Especially now, after the Florida shooting, I feel if you bring a weapon to school you shouldn’t be allowed back into that school,” she said.
DCG
Kids these days just don’t understand! No student can be legally kicked out of school because of a multitude of political correctness (and they don’t want the student to feel any stigma.). It’s all about inclusiveness, not safety.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crazycat . . . . You certainly are spot on with that comment! Therefore, we find that the ninety-nine percent may well be in jeopardy because of the (probably less than) one percent! As a nation, we are so “PC” that we put our children’s lives on the chopping block because of that ideology.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to our Constitution, there is only one firearms violation. That is “unjustified” homicide. Murder has always been the most prosecuted crime, well, perhaps next to rape or pedophilia. There need be no other firearms law if murders were given the attention they rate.
Originally, children were indoctrinated by parents and family in safe handling and proper use of firearms in the same fashion and reverence as potty training. In this day and time this practice has been intentionally undermined and derailed, through the stigmatizing of the very possession of firearms itself.
They may actually be able to erase the N.R.A. from existence, with their staged traumas, but the determination of the true patriotic U.S. Citizen adherents who understand the second amendment, and its purpose will not fold. They will not vanish with out a shot, real or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kevin . . . . That was simply a marvelous addition to this discussion, both in its history and scope. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In one breath they condemn the NRA and in the next breath they allow known threats back into the school and these are the people who want to pass gun confiscation on a mass take up. The Hypocrites Please give me a BREAK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the edit I have not figured out how to edit here and I am at work so I type fast lol sorry for the inconvenience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome.
I try to edit your (and others’) comments when I can. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
And how do you edit Dr. Eowyn? I’m always typing fast too because of time constraints. I punch the submit button and always see mistakes after the fact, but didn’t know I could change anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Birds of a feather. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the administrator, I can edit any comment (so can FOTM writers to whom I’ve upgraded their role from “author” to “editor” — which is just one rank beneath administrator). Alas, WordPress does not enable commenters to edit their own comments. 😦
LikeLike
Brian . . . . The very dichotomy you have listed does not bode well for our nation. I agree “The Hypocrites Please give me a BREAK.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anything to ramp up the fear of and scorn for guns. I suppose if one of these students had brought a machete to school it would be different? Again, people are asking the nanny state to keep them safe. This is, of course, exactly what the State wants. After all, they wouldn’t continue to conduct these “Gladio” operations if they didn’t return something on their investment.
The very fact that they have parents and kids ready to wet themselves is disturbing enough. That is of course, what they want. They should arm the teachers, period. I don’t trust all kids to handle firearms safely or to have the maturity to be armed in a school situation.
Too many raging hormones are not a good mix with firearms. You don’t hear about these Gladio events in inner-city schools. For one thing, they don’t STAGE them there. For another, anyone wishing to do this would get aerated. That includes the DHS, ATF, FBI, ee-ii-ee-ii-o.
LikeLiked by 3 people
lophatt . . . . It truly is an amazing fact of truth . . . the Deep State does not stage these “exercises” in the hood. They would not get the “bang for their buck” if that were so, because so many of the families living in ghetto areas are already grieving from the loss of young lives. You are also right on the money, if the “DHS, ATF, FBI” were to stage these kinds of events there . . . there would be plenty of their number who would not be going home to their families that evening! More’s the pity that they don’t “STAGE” an event there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
check out my blog post today Another Front In Health War to discover another sickening example of how we’re being duped by the lack of transparency due to corporate greed but not just due to that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: News You Probably Haven’t Heard | Gitardood's Weblog
Gun control isn’t about preventing crime. Its about expanding government and eliminating your rights. If people get killed becauser of progressive/Leftist policies its a small price to pay for the future utopia. Just ask the Russians and Venezuelians.
LikeLiked by 3 people