Thursday Funny: I scream, you scream

. . . but no one screams better for “Ice Cream!” than Destiny, the year-old yellow-headed Amazon parrot.
Destiny suddenly started saying “ice cream” last year, and now won’t stop begging his owner for ice cream.
~Eowyn
I wonder if they let her taste ice cream last year and now she loves it! Either that or her owners love it and they say ice cream when they want dessert.
Nice post Doc pets are the best therapy for the stress we see every day thanks for this one.
