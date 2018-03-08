Of course: Sex shop could be coming to SFO so people can enjoy their hours-long delays

Makes perfect sense that this would occur San Francisco.
From Fox News: A “pop-up” sex shop may be coming to California’s San Francisco International Airport this month.
Nenna Joiner, owner of Oakland’s Feelmore Adult Gallery, is proposing the adult store as an outlet for guests who have “three of four hours to kill.”
“When people get into an airport, and the plane is delayed, you got three or four hours to kill,” Joiner reportedly told the San Francisco Chronicle. “You’re going to need something. Not just a power cord – not just a sandwich. You’re going to need a vibrator, a condom, lubricant.”
Joiner says the shop would be discreet and would oblige by the Transportation Safety Administration’s laws by not offering any banned item like ropes or handcuffs, ABC7 reported.
“We have already started to work to make sure that people wouldn’t be offended, through high-end vibrators that don’t look like vibrators, and that don’t have disparaging detail on the boxes,” Joiner told the Chronicle. “That (the products) support any person regardless of gender, sex, or color.”
Joiner is lobbying for one of two spaces available in SFO for March.
However, the small business may not be able to operate in the space – not because of morality, because of size.
According to airport regulations, prospective retailers must produce at least $250,000 in annual revenue to ensure “the retailer has a sufficient level of business activity and can operate in a high-volume airport environment,” airport marketing manager Grier Matthews said in a statement.
Joiner has reached out to the airport commission to lower the requirement to $150,000, but there has been no report that the airport has agreed to the reduction. “It’s not to say I’m not looking for a handout, but it’s also looking for evening the playing field,” Joiner told KGO.
The San Francisco International Airport served a record 55.8 million passengers in 2017, according to a press release.
DCG
“You’re going to need something. Not just a power cord – not just a sandwich. You’re going to need a vibrator, a condom, lubricant.”
Whatever happened to a good book?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Noreen . . . . That was the first thought I had–bring a book, or purchase a book!
The idea that people would purchase “goodies” from this kind of shop and then (I suppose) go into the restroom . . . . . . Well, I suppose the restrooms could start charging by the time you spend in the stall.
You know that your society has just about hit rock bottom when people come up with ideas such as this. I am blown away . . . . .
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is so much to be said about the close proximity in both time and space of such shops to TSA activities, I can’t even begin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, I wonder if they have any latex dog suits? “I’ll take a Dalmatian, a tube of lube and a wire kennel. I’ll be back in an hour”. The spooky thing is that you wouldn’t have trouble finding a partner at SFO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds like a prelude to the ‘Mile High Club’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Silouette . . . . Oh !My goodness . . . now frequent flyers would have to worry about long lines at the on flight restrooms!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe since San Francisco has such wonderful Sanctuary City citizens, they can offer a few of the dregs of society jobs at this sex shop carrying around a bucket of bleach with a mop. That way when they are finally able to file their taxes, and the Social Worker filing their forms asking them their occupation, they can proudly say that they work in the entertainment industry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, there’s another “business opportunity” for you. A “quick wash” where you can get scrubbed down with “Grannie’s Lye Soap and a wire brush”. You could catch something there that would melt your dog suit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When people get into an airport, and the plane is delayed, you got three or four hours to kill,” Joiner reportedly told the San Francisco Chronicle. “You’re going to need something. Not just a power cord – not just a sandwich. You’re going to need a vibrator, a condom, lubricant.”
Thank goodness, i am not the only one that thinks are airports and sex…
Airport police are.going to be busy answering complaints in the bathrooms
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Of course: Sex shop could be coming to SFO so people can enjoy their hours-long delays — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Well the TSA could cruse through ck boarding passes and take a look then stamp their hand and given a pass saying they have been pre-screened and can board passing everyone else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
European countries have had sex shops for decades. In Denmark, news kiosks display lighted transparencies featuring homosexual, lesbian and bestial sex acts, fully visible to children. The famous “harbor” scene photos in Copenhagen commercials are their “red light” district, where prostitutes brazenly proposition tourists as they walk together down the street. In Germany, there are sex shops with window displays featuring every imaginable sex toy or gadget and live models demonstrating their use. I would have expected SFO and other such “progressive” bastions in the U.S. to join this crowd even sooner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well there’s no doubt that they have them. That doesn’t mean anyone should be in a hurry to join them. I’ve been there and I find it pretty disgusting. That said, they are in areas well known to people so if you want to avoid them, you can.
I’m in no hurry to abandon Christianity and stroke my inner heathen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nenna Joiner said: “When people get into an airport, and the plane is delayed, you got three or four hours to kill. You’re going to need something. Not just a power cord – not just a sandwich. You’re going to need a vibrator, a condom, lubricant.”
Is Nenna Joiner rutting? There is something very wrong with you if you can’t go 3 or 4 hours without having sex, with or without a vibrator.
Below are images of Nenna Joiner on its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nennajoiner/). Male homosexual? Lesbian? Transgender?
More pics of it here: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nenna+Joiner&t=ffsb&iax=images&ia=images
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. That’s more than a little hard to relate to. I barely feel comfortable touching ANYTHING at an airport, let alone fantasizing about sex. This person must have a hormone imbalance or something.
My usual routine in airports comes right from “Barney Miller”. Remember “Fish”. “Get away from me”.
LikeLiked by 2 people