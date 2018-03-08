Human dogs at 2018 Mardi Gras, Australia

There is simply no end to human perversity.
In Christian cultures, Mardi Gras (“Fat Tuesday” in French) is a festival that marks the last night of eating rich foods before the ritual fasting of Lent — the 40 days before Holy Week, in which Christians fast, pray and make special sacrifices in memory of Christ’s suffering and crucifixion.
Once upon a time, people would dress up in feather, beads and festive clothing for Mardi Gras.
Not so today.
Below are scenes of people who debase their humanity by dressing themselves as dogs, from the March 3, 2018 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia, in which Cher made a “surprise appearance” and an estimated 300,000 spectators thronged the streets. (Source of images: “human pup” handler Tycho Aurora’s Twitter)
According to the “Secret Life of the Human Pups,” a program broadcast on the UK Channel 4 TV in May 2016, as many as 10,000 people in the UK are “human pups” — a movement that grew out of the BDSM community and has exploded in the last 15 years as the internet made it easier to reach out to like-minded people.
Human pups tend to be male, homosexual, like to dress in leather, wear dog-like hoods, play with toys, eat out of bowls, often have human “handlers” or “owners” who take them out on a leash.
One of them is Tom, 32, a theater technician who prefers to be called Spot. Tom split up with his fiancee Rachel because of his yearning to dress up as a Dalmatian, which she neither understands nor wants to. Tom says: “You’re not worrying about money, or food, or work. It’s just the chance to enjoy each other’s company on a very simple level. You disappear and start chasing puppy toys. You go so deep into the head space, you crave it and want it. It’s just magic.”
Tom has spent more than £4,000 ($5,555) over the past 10 years on his canine habit. Although his Dalmatian rubber costume, complete with breathing tube, is “quite awkward to put on, you need a lot of talc,” so intense is his craving that he has taken to sleeping in a dog training crate, lined with puppy training pads for urinating. On his Twitter account, “Spot” says he is owned by Colin, who describes himself as being into “Lycra, Gunge, Pup Play, BDSM.” Tom and Colin have a “gay relationship”. In November 2015, Tom was crowned Mr. Puppy UK, and represented the UK in the finals of Mr. Puppy Euro in Belgium.
Another “human pup” is David, a writer who works in academia. He says “puppy play” is an escape from the academic analytical world:
“It’s so totally non-verbal. It’s pre-rational, pre-conscious. It’s an instinctive, emotional space. But within every puppy is a person. I can go months without going into pup space. The gay scene can be very serious, scary and offputting. But if you’re going in with a little puppy hood, ears and a tongue, you look cute. You’re allowed to bound around and be enthusiastic, mischievous and friendly. Some pups are solo, of course, but for me the puppy identity is focused on the bond between me and Sidney, my handler. I’ve been collared to him for 10 years. If anyone comes near him I growl like a little bull terrier.”
Kaz, another “human pup,” says that being one isn’t just a fun mask to try on, it’s how they identify and who they are. Kaz socializes “as a pack,” enjoys physical closeness with other pups, and always eats out of a dog bowl at home:
“Even when I worked in PC World I would sometimes walk up to people and nip at their shirt. It’s just nice, it makes me feel comfortable. But I always eat with a knife and fork and at a table. Otherwise it’s time-consuming and you can’t watch TV. People automatically jump to the conclusion that this is gear we wear to have sex. I used to get asked awful questions like, if I liked having sex with dogs. But it’s certainly not that, and it’s not always sexual. Members of my pack, we spend a lot of time together at home just being dogs. There’s nine of us and my partner is our handler. A big part of it is a feeling of family and belonging; we’re there to look after each other.”
Sources: The Guardian; Daily Mail
~Eowyn
Tom and Rachel… she’s not diggin’ it:
As she wears a Christian cross, I believe her right mind knows this is wrong and stupidly so. Good on her!
As obnoxious and racist as so-called “Silent Night” marching drummer
performances through the streets of Vienna during the week before
Christmas. Performers were mostly Jews and a few wayward
Gentiles.
The drumming Jews may be obnoxious, but these twisted dogs are mentally ill. I hadn’t heard of that drumming and found nothing searching. That is beyond disgusting.They have their own country- why don’t they just go live there.
Reminds me of a small business owner I do business with. She has a Jewish client who demands that the Christmas music be turned off while she is on the premises..
She could kiss my ass! Several years ago there was a housing unit in NYC that demanded motion sensor lights and elevator controls so that Jews didn’t have to actually switch them on and off on the Sabbath. There’s no end to it and the worst thing you can do is try to accommodate them. Screw them. They live in the world that is, not what they would like to see.
lophatt . . . . I totally agree . . . “…the worst thing you can do is try to accommodate them …” I think many of the ills we see currently in our society, and in Europe, has come from the stance that we need to be politically correct. All that has done is gotten the PC crowd deeper and deeper in an unending need to acquiesce to these “others” (whoever the others may be.)
Yes, Auntie, you’re very ‘correct’ to point out that this all stems from ‘political correctness’, just as Dr Richard Weaver warned us would come to be, but way back in 1948! We need a LOT more like him to WAKE UP the hoi polloi ASAP.
I searched for “Silent Night drummer Vienna”, but found nothing.
And the Lord turned them over to a reprobate mind to do those things which are unseemly.
Exactly!
weezy . . . . Bravo! That scripture fits perfectly what is going on here. What human that does not have a “reprobate mind” would be participating in this type of activity? None!
Dear Lord please come. the stupid are getting even more stupid as satan inflicts even more perversions into the main stream life and hard to believe that people follow this garbage.
Brian . . . . Amen and Amen!
This is genuinely demonic. These men are insane and should be locked up in a mental hospital. I’m serious. God has given them up to their delusions….
Steven . . . . I agree completely. This is surely a sign of “genuine demonic possession.” To be the onlooker of such perversity makes one shudder to believe that this could even be going on.
Is it pointless for me to point out that no dog or other equal intelligence critter will ever behave this stupidly obscene, IMO. Only humanoids [NOT humans] descend to this mindless sickness.
This is an infinitesimally small segment of what is involved in Mardi Gras. In New Orleans, which is world famous for its Mardi Gras, and my home town, Mardi Gras revolves around the oldest Krewes, like the Rex organization. These Krewes are huge philanthropic organizations 364 days of the year who do a lot for the city and the state of Louisiana. And on one day of the year, Mardi Gras, they throw a big parade to entertain everyone. Most of the Mardi Gras Krewes are philanthropic and do so much good. But in The world of Mardi Gras Krewes, as in life, you always have a few useless idiots. But I would respectfully ask that you please not label all of them as debased immoral groups because that’s just not the case.
MyBrainHurts . . . . Thank you for a different view. In my mind, it is those who are portraying themselves as “pups” and 24/7 eating out of dog bowls that are the very ones that are actually “demented individuals,” not those who are joining in to have fun and just celebrate.
Defensive, much? Please point to where in my post I’d labeled all Mardi Gras groups “as debased immoral groups”.
In fact, both the title and substance of my post SPECIFICALLY said the “human pups” were seen in the 2018 Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia.
Maybe its time for a new map for the GPS?
Its amazing how depraved and evil people can be.
Gee, isn’t it amazing how much our potential overlords have “lifted” humanity? One side of the equation says “be all you can be”. The other says, “be less than nothing”.
Frankly, this is insulting to dogs. These creatures don’t hold a candle to a dog. Wallowing in depravity is not a solution to anything. The fact that they just keep driving down what is considered to be acceptable behavior, is amazing to me. Not only are they successful, the little snowflakes DEMAND that everyone “acknowledge” their illness as “legitimate”. These idiots are suicidal.
lophatt . . . . Bless you for bringing that point to the forefront. As I think about actual dogs which my family has owned, or that I have owned: Lucky, Tiffany, and Ebony . . . . I can tell you their spirits were far more noble than that of these reprobate individuals. I certainly do agree these jokers give dogs in general a VERY BAD NAME!
House trained, had their shots, ready for the animal shelter.
They don’t have to go to the dog house, they’re already in it with the bitch.
Imagine it’s 1945. What would our returning soldiers do if they found this crap going on in their neighborhoods?
How far we’ve fallen.
More than likely they would round them up and take them to the dog pound and put in the isle to be put to sleep and exterminate the deranged.
