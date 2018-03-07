The ‘You’re my bitch’ Caption Contest

This is the 171st world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: Prince Charles speaks with billionaire Sir Evelyn de Rothschild during a reception at Clarence House on March 26, 2015 in London, England. Rothschild and his wife Lynn are pals of the Clintons. (Source: Getty Images)

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption, borrowed from an Internet meme, so that this caption be ineligible for the contest:

If you can poke Prince Charles in the chest like he’s your bitch, then you may be a Rothschild.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

See also:

~Eowyn

26 responses to “The ‘You’re my bitch’ Caption Contest

  1. Dan | March 7, 2018 at 4:14 am | Reply

    I own you, and don’t you ever forget it.

  2. wandafish | March 7, 2018 at 4:26 am | Reply

    You may be a prince, but I’m the Master of the Universe!

  3. litlbit2 | March 7, 2018 at 4:51 am | Reply

    Go put on your apron, NOW.

  4. japoa | March 7, 2018 at 5:19 am | Reply

    I told you to wear the pink teddy , not the black one

  5. japoa | March 7, 2018 at 5:21 am | Reply

    Be damn glad I’m not poking you anywhere else

  6. Paladin | March 7, 2018 at 5:26 am | Reply

    And also order me one of the John Podesta pizzas

  7. japoa | March 7, 2018 at 5:28 am | Reply

    I heard you made fun of my first name, bad move.

    BY THE WAY, WHO IN THE HELL WOULD NAME THEIR SON EVELYN ?

  8. RLJohnson77 | March 7, 2018 at 6:02 am | Reply

    Thanks. I needed a place to wipe my boogers.

  9. kjf | March 7, 2018 at 6:16 am | Reply

    You will never be king.

  10. Lori | March 7, 2018 at 6:20 am | Reply

    Remember…pushing our yachts through the water with crew, staff and our guests costs billions!

  11. Silhouette | March 7, 2018 at 6:55 am | Reply

    My Dad can whoop your Dad.

  12. christy | March 7, 2018 at 6:55 am | Reply

    Luke, I AM your father.

  13. christy | March 7, 2018 at 6:56 am | Reply

    Chuck, I want an order of 3 hot dogs and I want them young.

  14. Grif | March 7, 2018 at 7:20 am | Reply

    I like your tie; give it to me. And your shoes. And your Castle!

  15. George Esson | March 7, 2018 at 7:30 am | Reply

    “You got a little on your lapel, Charlie my boy.”

  16. Kevin J Lankford | March 7, 2018 at 9:09 am | Reply

    “When you give me more real gold; I’ll give you more of my worthless paper money”.

  17. Alexandra | March 7, 2018 at 9:11 am | Reply

    I screwed your Mum and Camilla several times, but don’t think I won’t bend you over again.

  18. Alexandra | March 7, 2018 at 9:17 am | Reply

    (Yeah. I really am going to go there)
    I don’t even have to tell you. You know…you really did screw up with Diana. Messy, Charles, very messy.

  19. AvaJ | March 7, 2018 at 9:45 am | Reply

    I am pure Draco, you are nothing but a hybrid. One more hiss out of you and you shall be consumed.

  20. Purge muslim filth | March 7, 2018 at 11:30 am | Reply

    Get on your knees bitch

  21. Brian Heinz | March 7, 2018 at 11:37 am | Reply

    Pull this and I fart 1000 bills go ahead pull it I need lunch money today.

  22. Jurist | March 7, 2018 at 11:40 am | Reply

    “My snipers have their sights trained right here. Shall we discuss world policy, old boy?”

  23. Bob350 | March 7, 2018 at 11:49 am | Reply

    I thought I told you no vinaigrette on my arugula!!

  24. Al Chem | March 7, 2018 at 1:42 pm | Reply

    One day you might be king; but you will NEVER be Queen Evelyn.

