The ‘You’re my bitch’ Caption Contest

This is the 171st world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: Prince Charles speaks with billionaire Sir Evelyn de Rothschild during a reception at Clarence House on March 26, 2015 in London, England. Rothschild and his wife Lynn are pals of the Clintons. (Source: Getty Images)
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption, borrowed from an Internet meme, so that this caption be ineligible for the contest:
If you can poke Prince Charles in the chest like he’s your bitch, then you may be a Rothschild.
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
See also:
- John McCain’s foundation is funded by Saudis, Rothschilds & Soros
- Address book in Anthony Weiner’s laptop includes Soros, Rothschild, journalists and professors
~Eowyn
Advertisements
I own you, and don’t you ever forget it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You may be a prince, but I’m the Master of the Universe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go put on your apron, NOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I told you to wear the pink teddy , not the black one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be damn glad I’m not poking you anywhere else
LikeLiked by 1 person
And also order me one of the John Podesta pizzas
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard you made fun of my first name, bad move.
BY THE WAY, WHO IN THE HELL WOULD NAME THEIR SON EVELYN ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was named after his uncle Evelyn Achille de Rothschild, a banker, who was killed in action in World War I.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelyn_de_Rothschild
LikeLike
Thanks. I needed a place to wipe my boogers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will never be king.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember…pushing our yachts through the water with crew, staff and our guests costs billions!
LikeLike
My Dad can whoop your Dad.
LikeLike
Luke, I AM your father.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck, I want an order of 3 hot dogs and I want them young.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like your tie; give it to me. And your shoes. And your Castle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You got a little on your lapel, Charlie my boy.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When you give me more real gold; I’ll give you more of my worthless paper money”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I screwed your Mum and Camilla several times, but don’t think I won’t bend you over again.
LikeLike
(Yeah. I really am going to go there)
I don’t even have to tell you. You know…you really did screw up with Diana. Messy, Charles, very messy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am pure Draco, you are nothing but a hybrid. One more hiss out of you and you shall be consumed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!
LikeLike
Get on your knees bitch
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pull this and I fart 1000 bills go ahead pull it I need lunch money today.
LikeLike
“My snipers have their sights trained right here. Shall we discuss world policy, old boy?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I told you no vinaigrette on my arugula!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One day you might be king; but you will NEVER be Queen Evelyn.
LikeLike