Former Clinton staffer putting up “The NRA is a terrorist organization” billboards

Well that will surely change hearts and minds. And no doubt drive up NRA membership.
From Fox News: A new controversial Florida billboard is targeting the National Rifle Association as a “terrorist organization.”
The anti-NRA billboard is funded by Claude Taylor, a former White House staffer for President Bill Clinton, through MAD DOG PAC, a political action committee that also erected billboards calling for President Trump’s impeachment in states across the country.
The Pensacola billboard plainly states: “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”
The PAC’s website sells a “March For Our Lives Rally Pack” for $50 that includes an “NRA Terror” T-shirt and rally signs with “Impeachment Now” buttons and bumper stickers ahead of the gun-control rally on March 24 following the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.
Taylor plans to put up more anti-NRA billboards in red states across the nation. “With the GOP majority in the House and in the Senate, the NRA makes impossible any meaningful, common-sense gun reform,” Taylor told the Pensacola News Journal.
The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Folks in the area are not fans of the billboard calling the NRA a terrorist organization.
“It’s a freedom of speech thing, but it kind of borders on slander,” Patrick Eakins, an auto shop worker, told Pensacola News. “A lot of people here count on hunting and harvesting wild game and stuff like that for food. There’s a lot of gun owners here that are going to have a negative reaction to (the sign). Personally, I don’t agree with what it’s saying.”
Recently, anti-gun activists altered a billboard advertisement to read “Shoot A School Kid Only $29” outside of Las Vegas, where a shooter killed 58 people during a country music concert and injured hundreds more. Last month, a billboard was vandalized to read “Kill The NRA” along a major highway in Kentucky.
Taylor told the local news he plans to put up another NRA terror billboard in Oklahoma and two in Texas (I imagine THAT will go over well with folks in those states).
“The NRA is helping facilitate the introduction to the civilian marketplace of a broad range of military grade weaponry that is inappropriate, unsafe and unwise to have in civilian hands,” he said. “And legislatively, the NRA owns the GOP.”
Actually, the Democrat Party is a terrorist organization against America.
I’m no terrorist, unless you are a Commie, in which case I do not like you.
I hope Trey Gowdy will be either Director of FBI or AG.
I do not want to second guess President Trump, but we’re in the stands watching the play by play, and can shout our encouragements.
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
There is no such thing as “common-sense gun reform”. That is why our founders found the term “Shall Not Be Infringed” to be most appropriate for our second amendment right.
British tried Democrats’ concept want already…
They are working overtime because they are chomping at the bit to get their tyranny in place so.
How long will they keep on destroying there base I am sure their are a lot of folks in the NRA that are demorats. But someone needs to start suing them in court do take them every time and take there money. I know the left have deep pockets but lets start draining then as well as swamp.
“A free people ought not only to be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government.”
–George Washington
I’m with George Washington and the NRA.
Right there with ya brother.
Someone should put up a billboard that says:
“The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court, because of Roe v. Wade, is a Terrorist Organization. The United States has legally murdered 60 million people through abortion. Have a nice day!”
SPOT ON, Tim! And God Almighty SHALL NOT be mocked! The outcome to this battle has already been decided! God is keeping score, and we cannot see D-Day here, but God already sees it, and God shall WIN.
Most regrettably, however, I believe that Armageddon will happen, in large part, because of man’s interference with the real purpose of human sexuality. It has happened before, and it shall, regrettably, happen again.
If standing up for and fighting for my natural and God-given right to own firearms is an act of terror, then I plead guilty!
Excuse Me, Mr. Mad Dog: YES, you ARE a MAD DOG! It is the Democrat Party that is the real terrorist organization, YOU FIEND!!!
P.S.:
I forgot the real clincher here: “A former Clinton staffer puts up billboard.” Yes. A. Former. Clinton. Staffer.
Ever get the feeling that the Clintons just aren’t done yet? The idea, Bill and Hillary, is to get on the lifeboat, or to get others on the lifeboats, once the Titanic has hit the iceberg—not to drag everyone else into the Deep with you!!!
