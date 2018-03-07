Illegal alien in Utah arrested for child abuse; admits to breaking one-year-old’s legs

What the article below doesn’t mention: The inmate information for this woman states she is a citizen of Mexico and therefore an illegal alien.
From MyFox8: A 66-year-old unlicensed day care worker is facing felony child abuse charges after a baby boy in her care went to the hospital with two broken legs, according to KSTU.
Elvira Ortega, who runs an unlicensed day care out of her Salt Lake City home, is accused of intentionally inflicting serious physical harm on the child, Salt Lake police Detective Greg Wilking said.
Salt Lake County court documents state Ortega was caring for the boy, who is less than a year old, when the injuries happened Feb. 23. Wilking said Ortega was caring for multiple other children at the in-home day care.
Ortega later admitted to Salt Lake police she slammed down the child feet-first on the bathroom floor, breaking both of the child’s legs below the knees.
Police said Ortega also told them she would “rather be deported than go to jail.”
Authorities declined to comment on Ortega’s immigration status citing department policy but did say they thought she might be a flight risk.
DCG
“Illegal alien Elvira Ortega would rather be deported than go to jail”
There’s a 3rd option: Just execute the monster.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s about where I am at too.There are just certain things that scream evil and where there is no redemption.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course she’d rather be deported , because her nasty ass would be back in the states with a week , or less . Under a different name , .S.S. # , etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When my kids were young I felt nobody would raise my kids and instill good habits and spend the time with them better than me. They learned more from me about God and just me being there for them. I went without just to be a real mom. Today mom and dad are all about making money to have a lot of stuff. I have no regrets and feel good I did this for them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
10 years hard labor state penitentiary, then immediate deportation. We have enough problems with our own criminals without having to import more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A few years ago Red Ice interviewed a Mexican intellectual who credibly argued Mexico was actively dumping its lowest IQ, disaffected, violent sociopaths in the US. If Ryan and McConnell were not as much on board with this as the Dems, this could be stopped tomorrow. By executive order all benefits except return airfare could be phased out with enough time for these people to move back without suffering. Violent backlash in our streets can be dealt with today but not tomorrow. These monsters are being placed in as many suburban and rural communities as possible to provide the sleeper militants when the SHTF. The border wall and mealy mouthed stopgap proposals are blowing smoke in our eyes. An invasion Army is being positioned in our country by both parties, who can get away with it because American patriots are anesthetized into inaction by Fox News.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel so sorry for the little boy but what kind of parents placed him in this unlicensed daycare? To save money at the risk of the child, that’s what kind! Idiots
LikeLiked by 3 people
They need some arrangement with Mexico to put them in prison there. Even if we have to pay for it.
When a person commits a vicious crime and is turned over to “the Authorities”, they must be treated as innocent until proven guilty and then with a certain degree of respect while incarcerated.
If a friend or relative of a kid subjected to this treatment managed to execute her on the spot, no such mandate exists for their behavior, other than “murder” is illegal. Of course, protecting a child is a mandate.
Again, you can read this anyway you like. Just as I have trouble with people running to government like a virgin reaches for her panties, maybe people involved with things like this shouldn’t be so quick to dial 911.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh yea deport than jail that is a no brainier but sorry you get to do the time my dear. And have they removed the other children from her care yet? Hurting innocent children do not want to stand beside you at the last gathering the collateral damage from lighting strike might not do me any good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever she wants, don’t give it to her– she needs prison time (then deport her).
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about going to jail AND deportation, you sorry excuse for a woman?
LikeLiked by 3 people