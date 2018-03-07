How teens whose “prefrontal cortex are not fully developed” will solve America’s school shooting problem

Hint: Don’t expect them to provide any clear answers about gun violence other than getting rid of guns. They “want to make a difference” and “beg for change.”

Nor should you expect any definitive and clear solutions to why criminals don’t follow our gun control laws.

One teen, whose prefrontal cortex is not yet fully developed, claims that “something needs to be done to get semi-automatic guns out of the hands of civilians.”

Yet not one of these teens offered any counterpoint as to why in STRICT gun-controlled London and Australia gun crime is on the rise. Their ideal model of gun confiscation is not mentioned, NOT ONCE. Gee, I wonder why?

And of course, the terrorist organization known as the NRA which is silencing our government is to blame.

From NPR: “How teens want to solve America’s school shooting problem”

From a March 5 article: “Middle and high school students have been sharing their thoughts on gun violence with the NewsHour since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. One thing all students agree on: Change is possible and action must be taken.

Here’s a selection of students’ solutions:

From a 12th grader at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School: “Something needs to be done to get semi-automatic guns out of the hands of civilians. Something needs to be done to get firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill. It should not be so easy to obtain a gun. We should not have to beg the U.S. to stop letting our friends die. The NRA has silenced our government for too long. We will not be silenced by the media, by the government, by the president, by the NRA or by anyone for that matter.”

Something could have been done to keep the gun out of the hands of your school shooter (and it had nothing to do with the NRA). From Miami Herald:

“Nikolas Cruz threatened classmates, posted photos of himself holding guns, made violent statements online and was repeatedly described to authorities as a potential “school shooter.”

His troubling behavior gave law enforcement plenty of opportunities to investigate and arrest him — and even take away his guns — long before he shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to interviews with former South Florida prosecutors and legal experts (read the whole Miami Herald article here).”

Maybe this student should be begging government agencies to do their jobs so your friends won’t die.

From an 11th grader in Louisiana: “After listening to a story on NPR, I encountered a fact by a neuroscientist about brain development for the average 18-year-old. The prefrontal cortex of teenagers is not yet fully developed. This is the part of the brain that helps you to control impulses and make smart decisions in times of stress.

If 18 is the legal age to buy a gun, then I see a huge problem with this. I believe we should adjust the legal age requirement for someone to own a gun. These are steps Congress needs to take so that other high school students like me don’t have to worry about experiencing another terrifying and tragic attack.”

If brain development of an 18-year-old is not yet fully developed, then how do you justify that the minimum age for US military enlistment is 18? Do you have a huge problem with 18-year-olds fighting wars and using guns to do so?

And if a teenager’s prefrontal cortex is not yet fully developed at 18, then how are they deemed to be competent to vote?

From a 12th grader in Indiana: “Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against people having guns. I have grown up in a house full of firearms and hunting bows. I have had my hunting license since I was in fifth grade. However, many people my age struggle with mental health. Some take it to extreme levels, like taking guns from their home to school and shooting innocent people.

As a country, we need to make it harder to buy firearms. Only certain guns should allowed to be sold to the average joe. Not only should we add more regulations, but we should add a tax when buying a firearm, like we do for cigarettes and alcohol — items that may bring harm to ourselves or others.”

What “certain guns” would you allow to be sold to the “average joe?” Please list those certain guns with as much detail and justification as you can (including caliber, lever-action, modifications, gun barrel specification, etc.)

I’m assuming this young “prefrontal cortex are not yet fully developed” 12th grader has not purchased a firearm in Indiana. Because if they had, they would certainly be aware that EVERY PUBLIC FIREARM PURCHASE in the state has a tax attached to it.

According to the Indiana Department of Revenue web site: “If your business sells goods or tangible personal property, you’ll need to register to collect a seven percent sales tax. This registration allows you to legally conduct retail sales in the state of Indiana.”

I searched the Indiana Dept. of Revenue web site for “firearm exemption,” “FFL” and “gun exemption” and found no results that would indicate that FFL dealers are exempt from collecting taxes for sales of guns.

From a 12th grader in Chiraq: “Some individuals favor solutions that place armed guards in a defense perimeter around schools. Others want to arm teachers. And yet the idea of a “good guy with a gun” makes me more fearful of school shootings in our future.

Teachers aren’t always 100 percent the good guys. There are many accounts of teachers who aren’t trustworthy enough to be around kids. Arming them all would endanger more kids than “protecting.” These solutions seem to want to turn schools from safe environments into prisons.”

If there are teachers in your school “who aren’t trustworthy enough to be around kids,” then why aren’t you and your parents screaming at your school unions and officials to remove them?

From another 12th grader in Indiana: “Just because you make it harder to get guns doesn’t mean your Second Amendment is being taken away. The person buying the gun should have to go through mental health screenings to see if they’re stable enough to handle guns. He/she should then be required to go every six months to retake mental health exams. It should be harder to get guns or certain attachments. They should be required to take a class to make sure they know how to handle guns.

People complain that the government is trying to mess with the Second Amendment, which it really isn’t. People just need to grow up and deal with the fact that some folks may not be stable or knowledgeable enough to own a gun. The world is safer that way.”

Do tell “prefrontal cortex not yet fully developed” 12th grader, which government agency will determine the mental health of one “stable enough to handle guns?”

The FBI which admitted to failing to follow up on the Parkland shooter’s YouTube comments? Or maybe you would prefer the Broward County Sheriff’s Office determine who is “stable enough to handle a gun?” (Think REAL HARD about that choice, young one.)

From an 11th grader in Michigan: “After the Florida school shooting my friends and I were having a conversation at our lunch table. Yes, we have the Second Amendment, the “right to bear arms.” This was passed in 1789, when loading a gun took a lot longer between rounds than it does now. An AR-15 can fire dozens of rounds a minute. A legally converted AR-15 can fire 700 a minute. Guns have changed, shouldn’t our laws change with them?”

The link provided to the “converted AR-15” text above is a link is to an NPR article entitled, “The Las Vegas shooter had a cheap modification that made his rifles more deadly.”

I applaud the students for coming up with some solutions yet they should probably take a civics course to obtain a better understanding of the Constitution.

And while I understand they are fearful, perhaps we should wait until the prefrontal cortex of these children are fully developed which will then allow them to make smart decisions in a time of stress.

DCG

