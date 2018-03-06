We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 170th Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with a total of 57 caption submissions, many of which are very clever and witty!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 170th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

CalGirl!

This is her winning caption:

Woohoo! Standing in solidarity with my mother who does this every day down at the “Old Folks Home”!

japoa is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here is his caption:

“They don’t call them Euro-pee-ins for nothing.
When in doubt, see the pic above!”

Al Chem, Disgusted, and Yam are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

Al Chem: “To pee, or not to pee. That is the question”

Disgusted: “Someone call Herr Mueller! We found the leak!”

Yam: “Barcelona is #1”

Brian Heinz, George Esson, Margarita and Paladin are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Brian Heinz: “Tonight for your entertainment straight from Spain — ‘Peeing With the Stars'”

George Esson: “Clean-up on aisle ‘femtard’”

Margarita: “For a few euros more, I can do this on Obama’s bed!”

Paladin: “Just wait till I make it onto a Wheaties box, Caitlyn Jenner will be so jealous!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, CalGirl!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

One response to “We have a winner!

