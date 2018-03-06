We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 170th Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with a total of 57 caption submissions, many of which are very clever and witty!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 170th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

This is her winning caption:

japoa is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here is his caption:

“They don’t call them Euro-pee-ins for nothing.

When in doubt, see the pic above!”

Al Chem, Disgusted, and Yam are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their respective captions:

Al Chem: “To pee, or not to pee. That is the question” Disgusted: “Someone call Herr Mueller! We found the leak!” Yam: “Barcelona is #1”

Brian Heinz, George Esson, Margarita and Paladin are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Brian Heinz: “Tonight for your entertainment straight from Spain — ‘Peeing With the Stars'” George Esson: “Clean-up on aisle ‘femtard’” Margarita: “For a few euros more, I can do this on Obama’s bed!” Paladin: “Just wait till I make it onto a Wheaties box, Caitlyn Jenner will be so jealous!”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, CalGirl!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificates of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

