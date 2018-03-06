Italians in Parliamentary election reject EU and open door policy to Muslims

On March 4, 2018, Italians dealt a blow to EU and the NWO in their Parliamentary election.

In a strong turnout of 72.93%, voters elected 630 members to the Chamber of Deputies, and 315 members to the Senate of the Republic. Although no political party won an outright majority, resulting in a hung parliament, the two political parties that won the most votes — Northern League and Five Star Movement — are both Euroskeptic and opposed to the economic globalization and open-door immigration policy championed by the EU:

(1) Northern League (Lega), a right-wing, populist/nationalist, Euroskeptic, anti-globalism, pro-free market, socially conservative party led by Matteo Salvini, whose slogan is “Italians First“, won a plurality of seats in both houses of Parliament:

260 seats and 37% of the popular vote for the Chamber of Deputies;

135 seats and 37.5% of the popular vote for the Senate.

(2) Five Star Movement, a populist, anti-establishment, environmentalist, Euroskeptic, alter-globalist party led by Luigi Di Maio, won:

221 seats and 32.7% of the popular vote for the Chamber of Deputies;

112 seats and 32.2% of the popular vote for the Senate.

(3) Democratic Party, a center-left coalition of led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, came third with:

112 seats and 22.9% of the popular vote for the Chamber of Deputies;

57 seats and 23% of the popular vote for the Senate.

In a biased, pro-EU article, the Associated Press reports:

“The [election] campaign was marked by the prime-time airing of neofascist rhetoric and anti-migrant violence that culminated in a shooting spree last month against six Africans . . . . Euroskeptics and populists rode a wave of hostility toward all things EU and surged to the fore in Italian elections on Sunday . . . . Beyond moving away from the EU policies in Brussels, the Italian results were the latest indication that the continent is tilting further to the right . . . . ‘The European Union is having a bad evening,’ France’s far-right Marine Le Pen tweeted elatedly as it became clear that more than half the Italian electorate had backed two stridently anti-EU parties . . . . Sunday’s results from Rome still came as a shock to the EU. It was barely a week ago that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had confidently predicted that ‘whatever the outcome, I am confident that we will have a government that makes sure that Italy remains a central player in Europe and in shaping its future.’ One of the first things Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy’s victorious anti-migrant, euroskeptic League party, said Monday was that the shared euro currency was ‘wrong.’ The EU is still smarting badly from Britain’s 2016 decision to leave the bloc, so another ally turning a cold shoulder is the last thing the bloc needs. ‘The outcome of the elections could not be farther away from what the European Commission, as well as most other EU governments, were hoping for,’ said the Europe think tank VoteWatch, calling it an ‘unprecedented political shock’ . . . . ‘This is a huge surge for euroskeptic and anti- establishment parties in Italy,’ said Nigel Farage, who was a driving force behind Britain’s exit from the EU. His Italian allies in the European Parliament, the 5-Star Movement, were the biggest winners in Sunday’s polls . . . . Pending the outcome of government coalition talks, the 5-Star Movement could set Italy’s EU policy for years to come. And together with other populist and far-right movements, Sunday’s vote shows they could well move from the fringes of the European legislature to dominate debate after the EU-wide elections of May 2019.”

