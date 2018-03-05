Media Hogg hardest hit: NRA sees a huge surge in membership interest

I renewed my membership and know plenty of you who did as well. Hope the NRA releases some good numbers soon.
From Daily Mail: The NRA has seen a huge surge in membership interest in recent weeks, after drawing noisy backlash over the shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Google searches for ‘NRA membership’ have risen roughly 4,900 per cent since the week before the February 14 shooting, with new members flocking to support the gun owners’ rights group.
NRA President Wayne LaPierre announced last May that national membership had reached five million, but the group has not commented on the recent surge and didn’t immediately reply to calls from DailyMail.com on Sunday.
Though high-profile mass shootings often spur an increase in gun sales over fear of a crackdown, the Parkland shooting was different in the focus of vitriol that was directed at the NRA.
Some otherwise casual gun rights supporters said that the loud attacks on the NRA in the media by young Parkland survivors such as David Hogg drove them to sign up.
‘Thank you David Hogg for inspiring me,’ one Twitter user wrote. ‘I gifted my husband with an NRA membership. I felt now was an important time to support them,’ she continued, adding a screenshot of the membership confirmation email.
Other new NRA members said they were pushed to join because of perceived media bias and the rush to condemn gun rights in the wake of the shooting, in which 17 died.
‘After ten minutes of CNN’s town hall “debate” I had already searched for gun safes, the closest firearms dealer near me, classes on gun safety, and an NRA membership,’ wrote Robert Norman in a column for the Federalist.
NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch appeared at the CNN town hall just a week after the shooting, receiving boos and curses from the packed arena.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel piled on, drawing cheers from the crowd when he berated Loesch – days before information about critical law enforcement failures in Israel’s own department came to light.
‘The town hall was a display of tyranny,’ wrote Norman, on why it prompted him to join the NRA.
‘For tyranny has never come from a single person, but rather from a mob cheering for the destruction of liberty and rights from those with whom they disagree.’
After the CNN town hall, several national brands withdrew from partnerships to offer discounts to NRA members – companies including MetLife, Enterprise car rental, and Norton AntiVirus.
A new Morning Consult survey conducted last week found that net favorability ratings for those brands plunged when consumers learned of their moves to cut ties with the NRA – though the results were sharply split along partisan lines.
‘There is no one. NO ONE. Who joins the NRA for a discount on a rental car,’ Cleta Mitchell, an NRA member and former Oklahoma state lawmaker who sat on the NRA’s board from 2002 to 2013, said in an email to Time.
‘You can rest assured that the NRA will not lose a single member as a result of this,’ Mitchell said. ‘If anything, it should spur people to join the NRA as a means of demonstrating that we who believe in the Second Amendment will not be bullied by these left wing multi-billion dollar corporations.’
DCG . . . . . Bless you for covering this particular story. I knew they had a lot of folks who had either joined, or had donated what they could to the NRA. I am very proud of my niece Kaari, although she has four children in her home she donated $5.00, I was just thrilled that the Second Amendment meant something to her. I ponied up $100.00 for a five year membership. I do not want the NRA to go down in flames because the libtards are such nervous nellies that they have no concept of how responsible ownership of guns by the American people can help to keep us a free people. It is the saddest of all things that so many citizens have fallen prey to the false flags perpetrated by the deep government. Basically, there is noting sadder than someone who has a brain, but doesn’t use it. That is exactly what we see all around us.
And thanks to you and your niece for your contributions!
Good for her. I managed to get four more people to get memberships that had been “thinking” about it for a while. They should send “thank you” letters to all of the lefties opposed to them.
This is something we should NEVER lose sight of. Because the media are leftist and concentrated, it is easy to get the idea that what they represent is the “majority”. It isn’t. We have no mechanism to wail and gnash our teeth other than the internet.
The recent moves by Google and others to censor speech are proof of my point. They are hoping to simple steal, in any way they can, what they need to rule. They are hoping to do that without a backlash.
“I’ve got your common core!”
Just like the TEN COMNANDMENTS were given to all of us, our greatest inheritance our forefathers left us is the The Constitution of the United States, The Bill of Rights & All Amendments, they planed our future way before we were born to BE FREE, so we must preserve it to the last drop of blood running through our veins, giving in to atheists and the new world order will be the anihilation of the United States of America and what we proudly call ourselves AMERICANS. Let us fight for each and every amendment. Know our enemies and combat them with every mean that we have, learn the words of our national anthem and sing it loud, salute our flag and respect our constitution.
The NRA is my 38 revolver’s seal of approval.
