Hollywood gun hypocrisy: 500+ armed guards at 2018 Academy Awards

Last night, at Hollywood’s annual narcissistic love-fest, the 90th Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel trashed President Trump and pontificated about gun control, urging the assembled Hollyweirdos to join the “amazing” students of Parkland in their “March for Our Lives” gun control march scheduled for March 24.
Meanwhile, a battalion of armed guards were on hand, to ensure the safety of the Hollyweirdos wearing orange lapel pins to advocate for gun control.
The battalion of armed guards included (Variety):
- More than 500 LAPD officers, many of them working overtime, as well as police helicopters.
- FBI agents.
- Private security guards from Security Industry Specialists.
- Firefighters.
To ensure security, nearly a mile of Hollywood Boulevard was closed, from Cahuenga Boulevard to La Brea Avenue. Highland Avenue and Orange Drive were closed for almost a half a mile, from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard.
Kimmel — he who debased women by having them put their mouths to his crotch — also preached about Hollywood’s sexual abuse of women. Referring to the #MeToo and #Time’sUp movement, Kimmel said, with not even a trace of irony or self-awareness (Breitbart):
“What’s happening is long overdue. We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. We need to set an example… if we can do that, women will only have to deal with sexual harassment every other place they go.”
Ever eager to demonstrate her trendy political correctness, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson chose a sleeveless gown, all the better to display a tattoo against sexual harassment.
Alas, neither the tattooist nor Watson realized that the tattoo misspelled “Time’s Up” into “Times Up” — which makes no sense. Clearly, Watson’s Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Brown University did not include lessons in grammar and the apostrophe punctuation mark.
Not surprisingly, the ratings for Sunday night’s telecast of the Academy Awards collapsed by a whopping 16% — an all-time low.
See also:
- Jimmy Kimmel says good riddance to losing 30% of Republican viewers
- Pedophile symbols in Jimmy Kimmel Live’s ‘Cousin Sal’ pizza skit
~Eowyn
Protection for me but not for thee…
Screw ’em, all of ’em!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very grateful that the viewership fell so tremendously at this year’s Academy Awards. It is ridiculous that these highbrows get this level of “protection” when they wish us to have “none,” A pox on all of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What Oscars?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t watch one minute and didn’t miss it. Kimmel, Mr. Anti gun, recently increased his armed guards. I guess he knows he is an ass and people hate him. Our time is better spent watching foreign films where hypocrisy doesn’t trump the entertainment. We are not in the mood to be lectured by all the super hypocrites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Oscars? Never watched and never will
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actors only have to look good. Nothing else should be expected of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hypocrites. The worst for me is seeing one of them on TV asking for that $1 a day to feed a hungry child. Um, no. I have another idea: ‘You make 600 times what I’ll make in my entire lifetime in ONE movie. How about you take that $20 million for your next 4 month project of ‘Playing Make-Believe’ & take care of their whole family, even the whole block. GTFOH!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Reptilian Awards
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently the winning movie involved relations with a denizen of the ocean.
Should have been titled:
As for the armed guards, shame that our schools get coward sheriff deputies while Hollyweird gets the best taxpayer $ can buy.
LikeLike
And what did they call this little get together, “Hypocrisy Fest”?
LikeLike
Most REAL Americans are really not interested in watching an awards show where America-hating commie-libs give awards to other America-hating commie-libs for being America-hating commie-libs.
LikeLike