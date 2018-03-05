Hollywood gun hypocrisy: 500+ armed guards at 2018 Academy Awards

Last night, at Hollywood’s annual narcissistic love-fest, the 90th Academy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel trashed President Trump and pontificated about gun control, urging the assembled Hollyweirdos to join the “amazing” students of Parkland in their “March for Our Lives” gun control march scheduled for March 24.

Meanwhile, a battalion of armed guards were on hand, to ensure the safety of the Hollyweirdos wearing orange lapel pins to advocate for gun control.

The battalion of armed guards included (Variety):

More than 500 LAPD officers, many of them working overtime, as well as police helicopters.

FBI agents.

Private security guards from Security Industry Specialists.

Firefighters.

To ensure security, nearly a mile of Hollywood Boulevard was closed, from Cahuenga Boulevard to La Brea Avenue. Highland Avenue and Orange Drive were closed for almost a half a mile, from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard.

Kimmel — he who debased women by having them put their mouths to his crotch — also preached about Hollywood’s sexual abuse of women. Referring to the #MeToo and #Time’sUp movement, Kimmel said, with not even a trace of irony or self-awareness (Breitbart):

“What’s happening is long overdue. We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. We need to set an example… if we can do that, women will only have to deal with sexual harassment every other place they go.”

Ever eager to demonstrate her trendy political correctness, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson chose a sleeveless gown, all the better to display a tattoo against sexual harassment.

Alas, neither the tattooist nor Watson realized that the tattoo misspelled “Time’s Up” into “Times Up” — which makes no sense. Clearly, Watson’s Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Brown University did not include lessons in grammar and the apostrophe punctuation mark.

Not surprisingly, the ratings for Sunday night’s telecast of the Academy Awards collapsed by a whopping 16% — an all-time low.

~Eowyn

