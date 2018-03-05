Democrats want a pedophile to run for President in 2020

The American Heritage of the English Dictionary defines “pedophile” as:

“a person who is sexually attracted to prepubescent children.”

A national telephone and online survey of 1,000 Likely Voters conducted on February 27-28, 2018 by Rasmussen Reports found that:

Whereas 44% of all Likely U.S. Voters say they would be more likely to vote for President Trump if they had to vote now, 47% are more likely to opt for the Democratic nominee, while 9% are undecided.

When asked which Democrat from a list of 7 has the best chance of defeating Trump in 2020, 75-year-old Joe Biden received the most votes from Democrat Likely Voters , at 37%. Hillary Clinton is a distant second with only 14% support, and Bernie Sanders ranks third, at 11%.

The survey has a sampling error margin of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. (See methodology.)

This is the man whom 37% of Democrats would choose as President of the United States in 2020:

See:

If Satan were a candidate, Democrats would vote for him en masse.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements