Democrats want a pedophile to run for President in 2020

The American Heritage of the English Dictionary defines “pedophile” as:
“a person who is sexually attracted to prepubescent children.”
A national telephone and online survey of 1,000 Likely Voters conducted on February 27-28, 2018 by Rasmussen Reports found that:
- Whereas 44% of all Likely U.S. Voters say they would be more likely to vote for President Trump if they had to vote now, 47% are more likely to opt for the Democratic nominee, while 9% are undecided.
- When asked which Democrat from a list of 7 has the best chance of defeating Trump in 2020, 75-year-old Joe Biden received the most votes from Democrat Likely Voters, at 37%. Hillary Clinton is a distant second with only 14% support, and Bernie Sanders ranks third, at 11%.
The survey has a sampling error margin of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. (See methodology.)
This is the man whom 37% of Democrats would choose as President of the United States in 2020:
If Satan were a candidate, Democrats would vote for him en masse.
~Eowyn
I am surprised. I thought the perfect candidate to represent the Democrats would be a gay, pedophile, illegal alien, who smokes weed hates guns, and is closely associated with the Clinton foundation.
Let the sicko run. That will assure Trump of the second term he needs to complete his historic legacy!
I assume Jeffrey Epstein is too busy to run for office.
We have been successfully desensitized on all pedophile matters.
There have been no consequences or discernible public outcry …
Just snarky comments about ‘Pizza’ ….
Small children’s lives openly destroyed by ‘élite’ types and, again, no discernible consequences.
Amazing
