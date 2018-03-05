Democrats want a pedophile to run for President in 2020

The American Heritage of the English Dictionary definespedophile” as:

a person who is sexually attracted to prepubescent children.

A national telephone and online survey of 1,000 Likely Voters conducted on February 27-28, 2018 by Rasmussen Reports found that:

  • Whereas 44% of all Likely U.S. Voters say they would be more likely to vote for President Trump if they had to vote now, 47% are more likely to opt for the Democratic nominee, while 9% are undecided.
  • When asked which Democrat from a list of 7 has the best chance of defeating Trump in 2020, 75-year-old Joe Biden received the most votes from  Democrat Likely Voters, at 37%. Hillary Clinton is a distant second with only 14% support, and Bernie Sanders ranks third, at 11%.

The survey has a sampling error margin of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. (See methodology.)

This is the man whom 37% of Democrats would choose as President of the United States in 2020:

See:

If Satan were a candidate, Democrats would vote for him en masse.

See also:

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Democrats want a pedophile to run for President in 2020

  1. thelonelyauthorblog | March 5, 2018 at 6:28 am | Reply

    I am surprised. I thought the perfect candidate to represent the Democrats would be a gay, pedophile, illegal alien, who smokes weed hates guns, and is closely associated with the Clinton foundation.

  2. Mike S Goodmann | March 5, 2018 at 6:30 am | Reply

    Let the sicko run. That will assure Trump of the second term he needs to complete his historic legacy!

  3. Silhouette | March 5, 2018 at 6:37 am | Reply

    I assume Jeffrey Epstein is too busy to run for office.

  4. g6loq | March 5, 2018 at 7:10 am | Reply

    We have been successfully desensitized on all pedophile matters.
    There have been no consequences or discernible public outcry …
    Just snarky comments about ‘Pizza’ ….
    Small children’s lives openly destroyed by ‘élite’ types and, again, no discernible consequences.
    Amazing

